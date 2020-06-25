Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2215 Federal Ave East Available 05/08/19 North Capitol Hill Home - Available May 8th for a 2-3 month short term rental! This charming Dutch Colonial home for lease in desirable, walkable North Capitol Hill has it all! Inviting front porch and entry hall welcome you inside where you'll find great features such as bay windows, original leaded glass, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and handsome moldings and trim. Main floor has cozy living room, open to spacious formal dining room, bright, cheery kitchen and powder room. Three bedrooms upstairs along with full bath. Downstairs has a fully updated family room with a built-in bar area and an additional 3/4 bath. Big deck off kitchen, perfect for summer entertaining. This wonderful North Capitol Hill neighborhood boasts grand homes, gorgeous tree lined streets and parks. Walk to great restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Great access to all public transportation, convenient bus lines, Hwy 520 and I-5. Downtown just six minutes away! Microsoft Connector close by. One car garage and driveway parking. One cat or one dog under 25 lbs OK with additional $500 deposit. No smokers, sorry.



For more information or a viewing please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA, barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.



#avenueoneresidential.com #seattlerentals #CapitolHillRentals #Amazon/SLU



(RLNE3055388)