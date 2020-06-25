All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2215 Federal Ave East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2215 Federal Ave East
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

2215 Federal Ave East

2215 Federal Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Montlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2215 Federal Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Montlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2215 Federal Ave East Available 05/08/19 North Capitol Hill Home - Available May 8th for a 2-3 month short term rental! This charming Dutch Colonial home for lease in desirable, walkable North Capitol Hill has it all! Inviting front porch and entry hall welcome you inside where you'll find great features such as bay windows, original leaded glass, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and handsome moldings and trim. Main floor has cozy living room, open to spacious formal dining room, bright, cheery kitchen and powder room. Three bedrooms upstairs along with full bath. Downstairs has a fully updated family room with a built-in bar area and an additional 3/4 bath. Big deck off kitchen, perfect for summer entertaining. This wonderful North Capitol Hill neighborhood boasts grand homes, gorgeous tree lined streets and parks. Walk to great restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Great access to all public transportation, convenient bus lines, Hwy 520 and I-5. Downtown just six minutes away! Microsoft Connector close by. One car garage and driveway parking. One cat or one dog under 25 lbs OK with additional $500 deposit. No smokers, sorry.

For more information or a viewing please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA, barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.

#avenueoneresidential.com #seattlerentals #CapitolHillRentals #Amazon/SLU

(RLNE3055388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Federal Ave East have any available units?
2215 Federal Ave East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Federal Ave East have?
Some of 2215 Federal Ave East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Federal Ave East currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Federal Ave East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Federal Ave East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Federal Ave East is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Federal Ave East offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Federal Ave East offers parking.
Does 2215 Federal Ave East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Federal Ave East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Federal Ave East have a pool?
No, 2215 Federal Ave East does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Federal Ave East have accessible units?
No, 2215 Federal Ave East does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Federal Ave East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Federal Ave East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St
Seattle, WA 98115
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University