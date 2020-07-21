Amenities

2211 26th Avenue West Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Magnolia View House - Beautiful updates in this mid-century classic on the East Magnolia slope. Stunning City, Elliott Bay & Mount Rainier views. 4 beds/1.75 baths, Formal living & dining rooms w/Views. Hardwood floors and rich crown moldings throughout upper level. View kitchen with newer appliances, corian countertops, custom cabinets & tile backsplash. Fully finished daylight level offers views, large media/rec room, fire place, guest bed & bath, bonus room, laundry room & HVAC. Excellent storage & access to the large 2 car gar finish off this lower level. Mature landscaping, multiple patios & terraced private rear yard round off this one of a kind View Rental in Magnolia. Minutes to Downtown, Magnolia Village, Ballard, Discovery Park & Transportation.



Tenant pays all utilities.



AVAILABLE AUG 1st. Email for showings by appointment only.



