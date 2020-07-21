All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

2211 26th Avenue West

2211 26th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2211 26th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2211 26th Avenue West Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Magnolia View House - Beautiful updates in this mid-century classic on the East Magnolia slope. Stunning City, Elliott Bay & Mount Rainier views. 4 beds/1.75 baths, Formal living & dining rooms w/Views. Hardwood floors and rich crown moldings throughout upper level. View kitchen with newer appliances, corian countertops, custom cabinets & tile backsplash. Fully finished daylight level offers views, large media/rec room, fire place, guest bed & bath, bonus room, laundry room & HVAC. Excellent storage & access to the large 2 car gar finish off this lower level. Mature landscaping, multiple patios & terraced private rear yard round off this one of a kind View Rental in Magnolia. Minutes to Downtown, Magnolia Village, Ballard, Discovery Park & Transportation.

Tenant pays all utilities.

AVAILABLE AUG 1st. Email for showings by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 26th Avenue West have any available units?
2211 26th Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 26th Avenue West have?
Some of 2211 26th Avenue West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 26th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
2211 26th Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 26th Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 26th Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 2211 26th Avenue West offer parking?
No, 2211 26th Avenue West does not offer parking.
Does 2211 26th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 26th Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 26th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 2211 26th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 2211 26th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 2211 26th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 26th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 26th Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
