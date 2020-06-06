2209 Boylston Ave. East

Amenities

Eastlake Condo - Available June 10th Enjoy the convenient and fun lifestyle in the desirable Eastlake neighborhood. This two story, three bedrooms plus bonus/office and two full bath condo is light and bright, featuring warm natural wood floors, brand new carpet, and fresh paint throughout. Enjoy the propane BBQ on your back deck for cooking up your favorite grilled meals. One free parking space in secured garage. Garbage, water, sewer & recycling included. Close to Amazon campus, South Lake Union, downtown Seattle, I-5 entrance, REI, University of Washington, Fred Hutchison, Children's and all major bus lines. Walk to the local park only 1/2 block away, and nearby coffee shops and great restaurants and pubs! One cat allowed with a pet deposit! No smokers.



