Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2209 Boylston Ave. East

2209 Boylston Avenue East · (206) 619-8124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2209 Boylston Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2209 Boylston Ave. East · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Eastlake Condo - Available June 10th Enjoy the convenient and fun lifestyle in the desirable Eastlake neighborhood. This two story, three bedrooms plus bonus/office and two full bath condo is light and bright, featuring warm natural wood floors, brand new carpet, and fresh paint throughout. Enjoy the propane BBQ on your back deck for cooking up your favorite grilled meals. One free parking space in secured garage. Garbage, water, sewer & recycling included. Close to Amazon campus, South Lake Union, downtown Seattle, I-5 entrance, REI, University of Washington, Fred Hutchison, Children's and all major bus lines. Walk to the local park only 1/2 block away, and nearby coffee shops and great restaurants and pubs! One cat allowed with a pet deposit! No smokers.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #eastlakerentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #UofW #Childrenshospital #REI #FredHutch

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4561103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Boylston Ave. East have any available units?
2209 Boylston Ave. East has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Boylston Ave. East have?
Some of 2209 Boylston Ave. East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Boylston Ave. East currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Boylston Ave. East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Boylston Ave. East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 Boylston Ave. East is pet friendly.
Does 2209 Boylston Ave. East offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Boylston Ave. East does offer parking.
Does 2209 Boylston Ave. East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Boylston Ave. East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Boylston Ave. East have a pool?
No, 2209 Boylston Ave. East does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Boylston Ave. East have accessible units?
No, 2209 Boylston Ave. East does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Boylston Ave. East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Boylston Ave. East does not have units with dishwashers.
