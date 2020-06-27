All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2201 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2201 3rd Avenue
Last updated June 27 2020 at 8:46 AM

2201 3rd Avenue

2201 3rd Avenue · (206) 384-9448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Belltown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2201 3rd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
The Grandview is located in the heart of Belltown, just steps from neighborhood restaurants, shops, nightlife, entertainment, and so more! Walk or ride to South Lake Union, downtown, Pike Place Market or the waterfront in just minutes - 99 Walkscore + 100 Rider's Paradise! The building offers an on-site manager, bike storage, indoor pool/spa, fitness room, clubroom, large community deck, and newly remodeled guest suite. Available NOW! Wonderful light filled nearly 600 sqft corner condo situated on the southeast 8th floor with classic city views throughout. The flowing floorplan features an inviting living room with wall-to-wall and nearly floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing birds-eye views, and a large private covered balcony. The well-appointed kitchen is designed with a white and light grey color scheme, stainless steel appliances, ample storage / cupboards, and generous counter space. Just off the kitchen is the designated dining room with custom built-in shelving and chic chandelier. The bedroom is spacious enough to accommodate full sized furniture and features a built-in storage bench and sliding wall/door. Hardwood floors and custom drapery throughout! Laundry room located just steps away. All utilities (water, sewer, garbage, electric, heat, cable, and wifi) plus parking included with the monthly rental amount! To schedule a showing, please contact Jenni 206-384-9448 or Dominic 509-554-8809 with Seattle Rental Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 3rd Avenue have any available units?
2201 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 2201 3rd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2201 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2201 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2201 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2201 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2201 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 3rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2201 3rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 2201 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2201 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2201 3rd Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Union Bay
526 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity