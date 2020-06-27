2201 3rd Avenue

Amenities

The Grandview is located in the heart of Belltown, just steps from neighborhood restaurants, shops, nightlife, entertainment, and so more! Walk or ride to South Lake Union, downtown, Pike Place Market or the waterfront in just minutes - 99 Walkscore + 100 Rider's Paradise! The building offers an on-site manager, bike storage, indoor pool/spa, fitness room, clubroom, large community deck, and newly remodeled guest suite. Available NOW! Wonderful light filled nearly 600 sqft corner condo situated on the southeast 8th floor with classic city views throughout. The flowing floorplan features an inviting living room with wall-to-wall and nearly floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing birds-eye views, and a large private covered balcony. The well-appointed kitchen is designed with a white and light grey color scheme, stainless steel appliances, ample storage / cupboards, and generous counter space. Just off the kitchen is the designated dining room with custom built-in shelving and chic chandelier. The bedroom is spacious enough to accommodate full sized furniture and features a built-in storage bench and sliding wall/door. Hardwood floors and custom drapery throughout! Laundry room located just steps away. All utilities (water, sewer, garbage, electric, heat, cable, and wifi) plus parking included with the monthly rental amount! To schedule a showing, please contact Jenni 206-384-9448 or Dominic 509-554-8809 with Seattle Rental Group