All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 22 John Street, #9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
22 John Street, #9
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

22 John Street, #9

22 John St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Lower Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

22 John St, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Avalon Co-Op Condominiums ~ Lower Queen Anne - Available Now - This remodeled loft studio unit is ready for you to move in! Tastefully designed with hardwood flooring throughout and modern comfortable furnishings including fold out sofa, dining table and chairs, desk, and loft with mattress. The studio is also available to come unfurnished. Gorgeous kitchen with marble counters, sleek cabinets and appliances, and gas stovetop. Full bathroom with tiled flooring, vessel sink and combo washer/dryer. Community bike storage/ workspace available in the basement of the building. Located in the heart of lower Queen Anne with theaters, restaurants, parks and shopping just steps away. Minutes to Downtown, South Lake Union and freeways. Twelve month lease, no short term options. Sorry no smoking or pets.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #lowerqueenannerentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3069886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 John Street, #9 have any available units?
22 John Street, #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 John Street, #9 have?
Some of 22 John Street, #9's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 John Street, #9 currently offering any rent specials?
22 John Street, #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 John Street, #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 John Street, #9 is pet friendly.
Does 22 John Street, #9 offer parking?
No, 22 John Street, #9 does not offer parking.
Does 22 John Street, #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 John Street, #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 John Street, #9 have a pool?
No, 22 John Street, #9 does not have a pool.
Does 22 John Street, #9 have accessible units?
No, 22 John Street, #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 John Street, #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 John Street, #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Pacific Pointe Apartments
2108 North Pacific Street
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University