2149 N. 61st St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Greenlake Remodeled Home - Excellent Green lake location only blocks from the lake! This has been recently updated. The entire house has hardwood flooring. The lower level has a large living room that leads to the large kitchen (new refrigerator on order). There are two bedrooms and a bathroom on this level. The upper level features two additional bedrooms. The lower or basement level has a washer and dryer and storage. Outside there is a carport, yard and an enclosed porch off the kitchen. This home is only blocks from Greenlake. Very high walk (73), bike (94) and transportation (55) scores. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5697913)