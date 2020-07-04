All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

2149 N. 61st St.

2149 North 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2149 North 61st Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Greenlake Remodeled Home - Excellent Green lake location only blocks from the lake! This has been recently updated. The entire house has hardwood flooring. The lower level has a large living room that leads to the large kitchen (new refrigerator on order). There are two bedrooms and a bathroom on this level. The upper level features two additional bedrooms. The lower or basement level has a washer and dryer and storage. Outside there is a carport, yard and an enclosed porch off the kitchen. This home is only blocks from Greenlake. Very high walk (73), bike (94) and transportation (55) scores. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5697913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2149 N. 61st St. have any available units?
2149 N. 61st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2149 N. 61st St. have?
Some of 2149 N. 61st St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2149 N. 61st St. currently offering any rent specials?
2149 N. 61st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 N. 61st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2149 N. 61st St. is pet friendly.
Does 2149 N. 61st St. offer parking?
Yes, 2149 N. 61st St. offers parking.
Does 2149 N. 61st St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2149 N. 61st St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 N. 61st St. have a pool?
No, 2149 N. 61st St. does not have a pool.
Does 2149 N. 61st St. have accessible units?
No, 2149 N. 61st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 N. 61st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2149 N. 61st St. does not have units with dishwashers.

