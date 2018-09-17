All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:16 PM

213 18th Ave Unit C

213 18th Avenue · (206) 523-9696
Location

213 18th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 18th Ave Unit C · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impeccably maintained end unit townhome. 3-10 month short term lease only. - Two bedrooms on upper level and entry level guest bedroom or
office. Floor-to-ceiling windows creating a light, bright and open living space with an ultra-modern kitchen,
and mini-split for year-round comfort. Gas range, SS appliances, guest powder and tankless water heater.
Enjoy the surrounding city views from your private rooftop oasis. Attached one car garage parking and
another parking spot in front of unit. Ideal in city living with lots of privacy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5687287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 18th Ave Unit C have any available units?
213 18th Ave Unit C has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 213 18th Ave Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
213 18th Ave Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 18th Ave Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 213 18th Ave Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 213 18th Ave Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 213 18th Ave Unit C does offer parking.
Does 213 18th Ave Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 18th Ave Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 18th Ave Unit C have a pool?
No, 213 18th Ave Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 213 18th Ave Unit C have accessible units?
No, 213 18th Ave Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 213 18th Ave Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 18th Ave Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 18th Ave Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 18th Ave Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
