213 18th Ave Unit C

Amenities
Impeccably maintained end unit townhome. 3-10 month short term lease only. - Two bedrooms on upper level and entry level guest bedroom or
office. Floor-to-ceiling windows creating a light, bright and open living space with an ultra-modern kitchen,
and mini-split for year-round comfort. Gas range, SS appliances, guest powder and tankless water heater.
Enjoy the surrounding city views from your private rooftop oasis. Attached one car garage parking and
another parking spot in front of unit. Ideal in city living with lots of privacy.
No Pets Allowed
