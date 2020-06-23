Amenities

2109 Aurora Avenue Available 03/18/19 Single Family Home in Queen Anne Craftsman - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

Rare Opportunity to lease a classic Seattle Craftsman Home

Uniquely situated on a hill overlooking Aurora Ave N

Perfect for those who want to live close to downtown in the Queen Anne area.

Gorgeous wood work, and lots of space.

Gas Heat. Tenant pays all utilities

Good yard space for dog owners with large front porch perfect for summer nights

First, last, & security deposit required. Application fee $42 per adult



Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/3d384a9000



(RLNE4686143)