Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2109 Aurora Avenue

2109 Aurora Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2109 Aurora Avenue Available 03/18/19 Single Family Home in Queen Anne Craftsman - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
Rare Opportunity to lease a classic Seattle Craftsman Home
Uniquely situated on a hill overlooking Aurora Ave N
Perfect for those who want to live close to downtown in the Queen Anne area.
Gorgeous wood work, and lots of space.
Gas Heat. Tenant pays all utilities
Good yard space for dog owners with large front porch perfect for summer nights
First, last, & security deposit required. Application fee $42 per adult

Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/3d384a9000

(RLNE4686143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Aurora Avenue have any available units?
2109 Aurora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2109 Aurora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Aurora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Aurora Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Aurora Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Aurora Avenue offer parking?
No, 2109 Aurora Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Aurora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Aurora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Aurora Avenue have a pool?
No, 2109 Aurora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Aurora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2109 Aurora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Aurora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Aurora Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Aurora Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Aurora Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
