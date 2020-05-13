2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Beautiful remodeled apartment in the heart Beacon Hill Seattle - - Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7l2Dci0FIJ4

- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/3e6c2080e2

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Minutes from Downtown Seattle

- Fully remodeled, brand new look

- Bright living room with large windows

- Spacious kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances

- Grand master bedroom with large closet

- Private laundry area, with an extra storage room

- Quiet and private community with 2 reserved parking spots

- Amazing location! Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks

- $45 application fee per adult

- Last month's rent due at move in

- Resident pays for water, sewer, garbage

- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5295146)