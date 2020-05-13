All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A

2107 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2107 13th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Beautiful remodeled apartment in the heart Beacon Hill Seattle - - Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7l2Dci0FIJ4
- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/3e6c2080e2
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Minutes from Downtown Seattle
- Fully remodeled, brand new look
- Bright living room with large windows
- Spacious kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances
- Grand master bedroom with large closet
- Private laundry area, with an extra storage room
- Quiet and private community with 2 reserved parking spots
- Amazing location! Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks
- $45 application fee per adult
- Last month's rent due at move in
- Resident pays for water, sewer, garbage
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5295146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A have any available units?
2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A have?
Some of 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A currently offering any rent specials?
2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A pet-friendly?
No, 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A offer parking?
Yes, 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A offers parking.
Does 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A have a pool?
No, 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A does not have a pool.
Does 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A have accessible units?
No, 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 - 13th Avenue S Unit#A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton Lofts
75 Vine St
Seattle, WA 98121
Zella
429 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Clark Apartments
408 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University