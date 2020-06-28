All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2102 Southwest Holden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2102 Southwest Holden Street
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:26 AM

2102 Southwest Holden Street

2102 Southwest Holden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2102 Southwest Holden Street, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This quiet, well-appointed townhome is a commuter’s dream! Vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light and great overhead lighting create fresh, airy spaces, and the warm neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.

The open concept floor plan is great for entertaining! Whip up a feast in the efficiently designed Chef’s kitchen, then gather around the granite wrapped gas fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. Sunny weather lingering? With two private balconies and a fully-fenced yard, there’s plenty of outdoor room for the crowd, and the kitchen deck is perfect for meal-time grilling!

As your day winds down, head upstairs to your own private Master Suite. Complete with vaulted ceiling, custom designed walk in closets and access to a bright 5-piece Jack n’ Jill bath, it’s a sweet spot to relax and rejuvenate. Two additional large bedrooms and another full bath are conveniently located on the top floor.

Just minutes to the West Seattle bridge and I-5 makes for an EASY commute to DOWNTOWN. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Golf Course and just minutes to Alaska Junction, famous for its Dining and Entertainment choices.

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 1,525 sq ft of stylish urban living
• Hardwoods, tile and plush carpet flooring
• High Vaulted Ceilings and Lots of Windows Create Bright Spaces
• Open Floor Plan perfect for entertaining
• Professional Kitchen w/ lots of cabinets for great storage
• Wraparound counters and white subway tile backsplash
• Stainless-steel appliances w/ gas range
• Convenient Breakfast Bar
• Private balcony off kitchen for great meal-time grilling
• 2nd private balcony off living area overlooking private yard
• Convenient main floor powder room
• Cozy Gas Fireplace
• Large Master Suite with vaulted ceilings and 2 Custom Walk-in Closets
• Spacious 5-piece bright Jack n' Jill Master Bathroom
• 2 additional bedrooms plus bright full bath on upper level
• Separate laundry space w/ full-size Washer and Dryer
• Private, immaculately landscaped fully-fenced yard
• Year-round yard maintenance included
• 1-car attached garage
• Just Minutes from Downtown, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Parks and all that West Seattle has to offer

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Southwest Holden Street have any available units?
2102 Southwest Holden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Southwest Holden Street have?
Some of 2102 Southwest Holden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Southwest Holden Street currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Southwest Holden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Southwest Holden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 Southwest Holden Street is pet friendly.
Does 2102 Southwest Holden Street offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Southwest Holden Street offers parking.
Does 2102 Southwest Holden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 Southwest Holden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Southwest Holden Street have a pool?
No, 2102 Southwest Holden Street does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Southwest Holden Street have accessible units?
No, 2102 Southwest Holden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Southwest Holden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 Southwest Holden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
The Olivian
809 Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98101
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
708 Uptown
708 6th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University