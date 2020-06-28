2102 Southwest Holden Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This quiet, well-appointed townhome is a commuter’s dream! Vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light and great overhead lighting create fresh, airy spaces, and the warm neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.



The open concept floor plan is great for entertaining! Whip up a feast in the efficiently designed Chef’s kitchen, then gather around the granite wrapped gas fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. Sunny weather lingering? With two private balconies and a fully-fenced yard, there’s plenty of outdoor room for the crowd, and the kitchen deck is perfect for meal-time grilling!



As your day winds down, head upstairs to your own private Master Suite. Complete with vaulted ceiling, custom designed walk in closets and access to a bright 5-piece Jack n’ Jill bath, it’s a sweet spot to relax and rejuvenate. Two additional large bedrooms and another full bath are conveniently located on the top floor.



Just minutes to the West Seattle bridge and I-5 makes for an EASY commute to DOWNTOWN. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Golf Course and just minutes to Alaska Junction, famous for its Dining and Entertainment choices.



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 1,525 sq ft of stylish urban living

• Hardwoods, tile and plush carpet flooring

• High Vaulted Ceilings and Lots of Windows Create Bright Spaces

• Open Floor Plan perfect for entertaining

• Professional Kitchen w/ lots of cabinets for great storage

• Wraparound counters and white subway tile backsplash

• Stainless-steel appliances w/ gas range

• Convenient Breakfast Bar

• Private balcony off kitchen for great meal-time grilling

• 2nd private balcony off living area overlooking private yard

• Convenient main floor powder room

• Cozy Gas Fireplace

• Large Master Suite with vaulted ceilings and 2 Custom Walk-in Closets

• Spacious 5-piece bright Jack n' Jill Master Bathroom

• 2 additional bedrooms plus bright full bath on upper level

• Separate laundry space w/ full-size Washer and Dryer

• Private, immaculately landscaped fully-fenced yard

• Year-round yard maintenance included

• 1-car attached garage

• Just Minutes from Downtown, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Parks and all that West Seattle has to offer



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.