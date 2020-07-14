2100 3rd Avenue Unit 1203

Amenities
Come see this 800 square foot apartment in the Belltown neighborhood in Seattle, Washington! It has 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom and comes as either furnished or unfurnished. It is a 6-minute walk from the South Lake Union Streetcar at the Westlake Ave & Olive Way stop. With excellent walk, transit, and bike scores, this location is rated as a walkers and riders paradise and is very bikeable. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot and even more efficiently on a bike and the public transportation in this area is world-class.
Inside, the apartment boasts rich hardwood floors, well-laid-out open flooring, and new chimney and paint. The newly remodeled kitchen consists of smooth granite countertops and state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances. The apartment also features a standalone AC and central heating for climate control. For pets, cats are allowed on the property but unfortunately, dogs are not allowed. As for laundry, one washer and dryer is provided per floor.
Walk score: 99
Transit score: 100
Bike score: 83
Nearby parks:
Regrade Park, Victor Steinbrueck Park and Westlake Park
Nearby Schools:
The Center School - 0.63 miles, 9/10
Special Education Service School - 0.24 miles, unrated
Morningside Academy - 0.37 miles, unrated
Spruce St. School - 0.39 miles, unrated
Rail lines:
South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.2 miles
Link light rail - 0.3 miles
Bus lines:
37 - 0.0 miles
27 - 0.0 miles
143 - 0.0 miles
554 - 0.0 miles
(RLNE4658503)