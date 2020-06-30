207 20th ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Available 4/1/2020! Modern design townhome with private backyard oasis. This home features three spacious levels of interior space, modern kitchen and vaulted ceilings on the top floor. The first level features an open living area with a functional glass garage door to a private backyard. 2nd floor includes a 1/2 bathroom, living space with gas fireplace and a modern kitchen equipped with gas stove, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar island. The top floor is finished with two spacious bedrooms and a shared full-size bathroom with amazing skylights. The home is located in a quiet part of Central area close to parks, schools and Capitol hill. Easy commute to downtown and freeways. Terms: Cats are considered on a case by case basis with additional pet rent of $50 per pet per month. First full month rent + security deposit + Renters insurance due prior to move-in. Applications online at www.SeattleRentalGroup.com



Terms: 12 month lease term