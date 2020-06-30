All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 2 2020 at 3:18 PM

207 20th ave

207 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

207 20th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Available 4/1/2020! Modern design townhome with private backyard oasis. This home features three spacious levels of interior space, modern kitchen and vaulted ceilings on the top floor. The first level features an open living area with a functional glass garage door to a private backyard. 2nd floor includes a 1/2 bathroom, living space with gas fireplace and a modern kitchen equipped with gas stove, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar island. The top floor is finished with two spacious bedrooms and a shared full-size bathroom with amazing skylights. The home is located in a quiet part of Central area close to parks, schools and Capitol hill. Easy commute to downtown and freeways. Terms: Cats are considered on a case by case basis with additional pet rent of $50 per pet per month. First full month rent + security deposit + Renters insurance due prior to move-in. Applications online at www.SeattleRentalGroup.com

Terms: 12 month lease term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 20th ave have any available units?
207 20th ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 20th ave have?
Some of 207 20th ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 20th ave currently offering any rent specials?
207 20th ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 20th ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 20th ave is pet friendly.
Does 207 20th ave offer parking?
Yes, 207 20th ave offers parking.
Does 207 20th ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 20th ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 20th ave have a pool?
No, 207 20th ave does not have a pool.
Does 207 20th ave have accessible units?
No, 207 20th ave does not have accessible units.
Does 207 20th ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 20th ave has units with dishwashers.

