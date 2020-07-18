All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 2 2020 at 2:48 PM

2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two

2040 Waverly Place North · (206) 261-1206
Location

2040 Waverly Place North, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Unparalleled entertaining space(s) within ultra design rich, museum finish, brand new terrace and living spaces imaginable - with the most breathtaking views as your backdrop and atop one of the most beautiful building renovations on Lake Union. Spanning the entire S side of the top floor, windows and light abound from every angle. Elegant &amp;; refined updates including, radiant heated custom tile flooring, supple modern spa like commodes, home office/den w/views, master w/his-her closets &amp;; stunning master retreat, outdoor refers &amp;; bbq areas and palatial living/dining rooms w/gas fireplace &amp;; wall-to-wall sliders to one of two phenomenal entertainment-sized patio. 2 parking, most utilities included and available starting July 2020. Desirable view and tree lined Westlake is South Lake Union adjacent and the new South Lake Union Park! Steps to Kenmore Air, an Argosy Cruise or take a duffy, paddle board on gorgeous Lake Union. Infamous pancake breakfast at the Swedish Cultural Center. Westlake Ave has been updated to include beautiful marinas, Sleepless in Seattle floating homes and yacht brokers - Very urban and super convenient to the hotspots in Fremont, Queen Anne, Eastlake and South Lake Union! Stunning Terraced Penthouse overlooking Lake Union, Gas Works, the Cascade mountains and all of sparkling downtown Seattle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two have any available units?
2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two have?
Some of 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two pet-friendly?
No, 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two offer parking?
Yes, 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two offers parking.
Does 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two have a pool?
No, 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two have accessible units?
No, 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 Waverly Place #Penthouse Two does not have units with dishwashers.
