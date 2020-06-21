2040 Waverly Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities concierge elevator parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Desirable view and tree lined Westlake is South Lake Union adjacent and the new South Lake Union Park! Steps to Kenmore Air, an Argosy Cruise or take a duffy, paddle board on gorgeous Lake Union. Infamous pancake breakfast at the Swedish Cultural Center. Westlake Ave has been updated to include beautiful marinas, Sleepless in Seattle floating homes and yacht brokers - Very urban and super convenient to the hotspots in Fremont, Queen Anne, Eastlake and South Lake Union! VIEW Penthouse overlooking Lake Union, Gas Works, the Cascade mountains and all of sparkling downtown Seattle! Unparalleled entertaining space(s) within ultra design rich, museum finish, brand new terrace and living spaces imaginable - with the most breathtaking views as your backdrop and atop one of the most beautiful building renovations on Lake Union. Spanning the entire S side of the top floor, windows & light abound from every angle. Elegant & refined updates including, radiant heated custom tile flooring, supple modern spa like commodes, home office/den w/views, master w/his-her closets & stunning master retreat, outdoor refers & bbq areas and palatial living/dining rooms w/gas fireplace & wall-to-wall sliders to one of two phenomenal entertainment-sized patio. 2 parking, most utilities included and available starting June 1st. Phone, email Ryan Raffetto 206-261-1206 or Ryan@pointe3.com for showings and further details.



Terms: 12 month lease