2040 Waverly Place
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:08 PM

2040 Waverly Place

2040 Waverly Place North · (206) 261-1206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2040 Waverly Place North, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Desirable view and tree lined Westlake is South Lake Union adjacent and the new South Lake Union Park! Steps to Kenmore Air, an Argosy Cruise or take a duffy, paddle board on gorgeous Lake Union. Infamous pancake breakfast at the Swedish Cultural Center. Westlake Ave has been updated to include beautiful marinas, Sleepless in Seattle floating homes and yacht brokers - Very urban and super convenient to the hotspots in Fremont, Queen Anne, Eastlake and South Lake Union! VIEW Penthouse overlooking Lake Union, Gas Works, the Cascade mountains and all of sparkling downtown Seattle! Unparalleled entertaining space(s) within ultra design rich, museum finish, brand new terrace and living spaces imaginable - with the most breathtaking views as your backdrop and atop one of the most beautiful building renovations on Lake Union. Spanning the entire S side of the top floor, windows & light abound from every angle. Elegant & refined updates including, radiant heated custom tile flooring, supple modern spa like commodes, home office/den w/views, master w/his-her closets & stunning master retreat, outdoor refers & bbq areas and palatial living/dining rooms w/gas fireplace & wall-to-wall sliders to one of two phenomenal entertainment-sized patio. 2 parking, most utilities included and available starting June 1st. Phone, email Ryan Raffetto 206-261-1206 or Ryan@pointe3.com for showings and further details.

Terms: 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Waverly Place have any available units?
2040 Waverly Place has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 Waverly Place have?
Some of 2040 Waverly Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 Waverly Place currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Waverly Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Waverly Place pet-friendly?
No, 2040 Waverly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2040 Waverly Place offer parking?
Yes, 2040 Waverly Place does offer parking.
Does 2040 Waverly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 Waverly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Waverly Place have a pool?
No, 2040 Waverly Place does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Waverly Place have accessible units?
No, 2040 Waverly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Waverly Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 Waverly Place has units with dishwashers.
