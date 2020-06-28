Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2040 13th Ave W #45 Available 10/16/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Queen Anne - Tons of space in this large 2 bedroom townhouse style condo in Queen Anne. Tucked back on a quiet street and convenient to shopping, transit and nightlife; this condo has everything. Two large bedrooms and 2.5 baths in this 1000+ sq ft home. Hardwood floors, gas fireplace and sound views. What more could you need.



WSG and 2 dedicated parking spots also included in rent.



12 month lease

No Smoking

Pets case by case

(w/ additional $250 refundable deposit)



***Please contact Eric @ 425-835-2406 to view***



(RLNE5156836)