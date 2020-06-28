All apartments in Seattle
2040 13th Ave W #45
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

2040 13th Ave W #45

2040 13th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2040 13th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2040 13th Ave W #45 Available 10/16/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Queen Anne - Tons of space in this large 2 bedroom townhouse style condo in Queen Anne. Tucked back on a quiet street and convenient to shopping, transit and nightlife; this condo has everything. Two large bedrooms and 2.5 baths in this 1000+ sq ft home. Hardwood floors, gas fireplace and sound views. What more could you need.

WSG and 2 dedicated parking spots also included in rent.

12 month lease
No Smoking
Pets case by case
(w/ additional $250 refundable deposit)

***Please contact Eric @ 425-835-2406 to view***

(RLNE5156836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 13th Ave W #45 have any available units?
2040 13th Ave W #45 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 13th Ave W #45 have?
Some of 2040 13th Ave W #45's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 13th Ave W #45 currently offering any rent specials?
2040 13th Ave W #45 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 13th Ave W #45 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 13th Ave W #45 is pet friendly.
Does 2040 13th Ave W #45 offer parking?
Yes, 2040 13th Ave W #45 offers parking.
Does 2040 13th Ave W #45 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 13th Ave W #45 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 13th Ave W #45 have a pool?
No, 2040 13th Ave W #45 does not have a pool.
Does 2040 13th Ave W #45 have accessible units?
No, 2040 13th Ave W #45 does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 13th Ave W #45 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 13th Ave W #45 does not have units with dishwashers.
