2033 2nd Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub internet access media room sauna

The Cristalla is one of downtown Seattle's most beloved luxury high-rise condominiums, situated on the corner of 2nd and Lenora in one of the best locations offered in Belltown. With the convenience of living just steps from Seattle's most celebrated restaurants, shopping, nightlife and attractions you will truly be living in the heart of it all! Walk a few blocks to Pike Place Market, the Seattle Art Museum & Sculpture Park, sport stadiums, galleries and downtown offices, catch a bus right in front of the building or jump on HWY 99/I-5 everything is just minutes away! The building itself is unsurpassed in the level of service, quality and amenities offered to its residents. Featuring a fully equipped state-of-the-art fitness center, sauna, steam room and relaxing whirlpool spa, an entertainment room with fully equipped kitchen and ping pong table, flexible-use room with hardwood floors, a private theater with seating for 12 and a spectacular rooftop deck with gas barbecues and an outdoor fireplace. In addition, the Cristalla offers a guest suite, dog run, conference/media room, controlled-access entry, video monitoring and full-service 24-hour concierge. Fabulous 11th floor city view 1 bedroom + den/home office condo located in the heart of Belltown / steps from Pike Place Market! A well thought-out floor plan with just over 600 SF of living space featuring top-of-the-line finishes and views throughout. Finishes include hardwood & tile floors, granite countertops, pendant lighting, gas fireplace, stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances with a gas stove, tons of closet space, large windows, high ceilings, and custom built-ins. Also features A/C, full-sized stackable W/D. **New view photos coming soon! Water, sewer, garbage, gas, CondoInternet, 1 Storage Units and 1 reserved parking included! Please call Jenni with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment- 206-384-9448



Terms: 12 month+ lease; application and screening criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application