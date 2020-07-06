All apartments in Seattle
2033 2nd Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2033 2nd Ave

2033 2nd Avenue · (206) 384-9448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2033 2nd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Pike Place Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
The Cristalla is one of downtown Seattle's most beloved luxury high-rise condominiums, situated on the corner of 2nd and Lenora in one of the best locations offered in Belltown. With the convenience of living just steps from Seattle's most celebrated restaurants, shopping, nightlife and attractions you will truly be living in the heart of it all! Walk a few blocks to Pike Place Market, the Seattle Art Museum & Sculpture Park, sport stadiums, galleries and downtown offices, catch a bus right in front of the building or jump on HWY 99/I-5 everything is just minutes away! The building itself is unsurpassed in the level of service, quality and amenities offered to its residents. Featuring a fully equipped state-of-the-art fitness center, sauna, steam room and relaxing whirlpool spa, an entertainment room with fully equipped kitchen and ping pong table, flexible-use room with hardwood floors, a private theater with seating for 12 and a spectacular rooftop deck with gas barbecues and an outdoor fireplace. In addition, the Cristalla offers a guest suite, dog run, conference/media room, controlled-access entry, video monitoring and full-service 24-hour concierge. Fabulous 11th floor city view 1 bedroom + den/home office condo located in the heart of Belltown / steps from Pike Place Market! A well thought-out floor plan with just over 600 SF of living space featuring top-of-the-line finishes and views throughout. Finishes include hardwood & tile floors, granite countertops, pendant lighting, gas fireplace, stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances with a gas stove, tons of closet space, large windows, high ceilings, and custom built-ins. Also features A/C, full-sized stackable W/D. **New view photos coming soon! Water, sewer, garbage, gas, CondoInternet, 1 Storage Units and 1 reserved parking included! Please call Jenni with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment- 206-384-9448

Terms: 12 month+ lease; application and screening criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 2nd Ave have any available units?
2033 2nd Ave has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 2nd Ave have?
Some of 2033 2nd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2033 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2033 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2033 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2033 2nd Ave offers parking.
Does 2033 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 2nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2033 2nd Ave has a pool.
Does 2033 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2033 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2033 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
