All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2029 McGilvra Boulevard East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2029 McGilvra Boulevard East

2029 Mcgilvra Boulevard East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2029 Mcgilvra Boulevard East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Updated and remodeled home in Madison Park! Home boasts real hardwood floors, built in shelving and new carpeting throughout. Updated kitchen features new lighting, updated appliances and plenty of cabinet and counterspace. Main floor bed and bath while upstairs features two more bedroom and 3/4 bath. Converted garage can also be used as bedroom, rec room, bonus room- the choice is up to your imagination! Finished basement downstairs with 1/2 bath is also legally considered a bedroom. Enjoy your private fenced backyard perfect for entertaining or a relaxing evening. Walk score of 76 means all your errands are within minutes- including shopping, parks, grocery stores and transit. Beach park also not too far away. But hurry, this one will surely not last!

6 month lease to start, then yearly renewal afterwards. No smoking property. Pets on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East have any available units?
2029 McGilvra Boulevard East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East have?
Some of 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East currently offering any rent specials?
2029 McGilvra Boulevard East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East is pet friendly.
Does 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East offer parking?
Yes, 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East does offer parking.
Does 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East have a pool?
No, 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East does not have a pool.
Does 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East have accessible units?
No, 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2029 McGilvra Boulevard East has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zig Apartments
550 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University