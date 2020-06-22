2029 McGilvra Boulevard East

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Updated and remodeled home in Madison Park! Home boasts real hardwood floors, built in shelving and new carpeting throughout. Updated kitchen features new lighting, updated appliances and plenty of cabinet and counterspace. Main floor bed and bath while upstairs features two more bedroom and 3/4 bath. Converted garage can also be used as bedroom, rec room, bonus room- the choice is up to your imagination! Finished basement downstairs with 1/2 bath is also legally considered a bedroom. Enjoy your private fenced backyard perfect for entertaining or a relaxing evening. Walk score of 76 means all your errands are within minutes- including shopping, parks, grocery stores and transit. Beach park also not too far away. But hurry, this one will surely not last!



6 month lease to start, then yearly renewal afterwards. No smoking property. Pets on a case-by-case basis.