2021 NE 98th Street

Maple Leaf/Lake City Home - Available April 4th! Spacious four bedroom, mid-century rambler for rent in the Maple Leaf neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace, and large windows let in loads of light to the living room and dining room. Deck off kitchen opens up to a large, private, partially fenced backyard. Three bedrooms and two full baths on the main floor and fourth bedroom over the garage with it's own adjacent 1/2 bath. Washer and dryer included. Detached one car garage provides room for parking or extra storage. Just blocks from Thornton Creek Nature Preserve area with wonderful walking trails and wildlife viewing and native plants. Enjoy easy access to Lake City Way, I-5 express lanes, Downtown Seattle, Amazon Campus and all major bus lines. Close proximity to University of Washington and great restaurants and retail as well as a natural, wooded area across the street. One cat okay with an additional $500 pet deposit. No smokers.



No Dogs Allowed



