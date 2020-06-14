All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2021 NE 98th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2021 NE 98th Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

2021 NE 98th Street

2021 Northeast 98th Street · (206) 954-4575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Maple Leaf
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2021 Northeast 98th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2021 NE 98th Street · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Maple Leaf/Lake City Home - Available April 4th! Spacious four bedroom, mid-century rambler for rent in the Maple Leaf neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace, and large windows let in loads of light to the living room and dining room. Deck off kitchen opens up to a large, private, partially fenced backyard. Three bedrooms and two full baths on the main floor and fourth bedroom over the garage with it's own adjacent 1/2 bath. Washer and dryer included. Detached one car garage provides room for parking or extra storage. Just blocks from Thornton Creek Nature Preserve area with wonderful walking trails and wildlife viewing and native plants. Enjoy easy access to Lake City Way, I-5 express lanes, Downtown Seattle, Amazon Campus and all major bus lines. Close proximity to University of Washington and great restaurants and retail as well as a natural, wooded area across the street. One cat okay with an additional $500 pet deposit. No smokers.

To schedule a showing or a FaceTime viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#avenueoneresidential #Amazon/SLU #SeattleMapleLeafRentals

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3458482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 NE 98th Street have any available units?
2021 NE 98th Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 NE 98th Street have?
Some of 2021 NE 98th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 NE 98th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2021 NE 98th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 NE 98th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 NE 98th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2021 NE 98th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2021 NE 98th Street does offer parking.
Does 2021 NE 98th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 NE 98th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 NE 98th Street have a pool?
No, 2021 NE 98th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2021 NE 98th Street have accessible units?
No, 2021 NE 98th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 NE 98th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 NE 98th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2021 NE 98th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW
Seattle, WA 98106
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
Yardhouse
1406 East Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity