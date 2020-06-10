All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2014 Nob Hill Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2014 Nob Hill Ave N
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

2014 Nob Hill Ave N

2014 Nob Hill Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2014 Nob Hill Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Craftsman Home in the heart of Queen Anne - Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully updated craftsman in Upper Queen Anne!

Built in 1907, this property offers over 2500 square feet of spacious living. Walk up to a serene courtyard with front entry gate and step inside to original hardwood floors with an inviting, light-filled living and dining room. Kitchen boasts marble countertops, top stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, and a butler's pantry complete with wine fridge.

Master bedroom and two additional bedrooms sit upstairs. Bathrooms are updated with heated floors. Basement is fully finished with the fourth bedroom and full bathroom downstairs as well.

Home is perfectly located just a short walking distance to popular neighborhood restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops, and more!

Other amenities:
Fully fenced backyard
Detached garage

Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Move-in fees:
First month- $5700
Security deposit- $5700 (less application fees)

Home is currently owner occupied, please do not disturb. To schedule a viewing, please contact Jenna via email at jennas@northpacificproperties.com or text 949.292.3858.

(RLNE4930396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Nob Hill Ave N have any available units?
2014 Nob Hill Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 Nob Hill Ave N have?
Some of 2014 Nob Hill Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Nob Hill Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Nob Hill Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Nob Hill Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 Nob Hill Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2014 Nob Hill Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Nob Hill Ave N offers parking.
Does 2014 Nob Hill Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Nob Hill Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Nob Hill Ave N have a pool?
No, 2014 Nob Hill Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Nob Hill Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2014 Nob Hill Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Nob Hill Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 Nob Hill Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University