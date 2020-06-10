2014 Nob Hill Ave N

Amenities

Stunning Craftsman Home in the heart of Queen Anne - Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully updated craftsman in Upper Queen Anne!



Built in 1907, this property offers over 2500 square feet of spacious living. Walk up to a serene courtyard with front entry gate and step inside to original hardwood floors with an inviting, light-filled living and dining room. Kitchen boasts marble countertops, top stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, and a butler's pantry complete with wine fridge.



Master bedroom and two additional bedrooms sit upstairs. Bathrooms are updated with heated floors. Basement is fully finished with the fourth bedroom and full bathroom downstairs as well.



Home is perfectly located just a short walking distance to popular neighborhood restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops, and more!



Other amenities:

Fully fenced backyard

Detached garage



Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Move-in fees:

First month- $5700

Security deposit- $5700 (less application fees)



Home is currently owner occupied, please do not disturb. To schedule a viewing, please contact Jenna via email at jennas@northpacificproperties.com or text 949.292.3858.



(RLNE4930396)