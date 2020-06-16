All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2

2012 Thorndyke Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Thorndyke Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Interbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unfurnished, 850-sq.-ft, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the peaceful Interbay neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.

The intimate interior features polished hardwood floor. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space. Dishwasher and oven/range are included along with a coin-operated washer and dryer below the unit. It also has electric heating installed for climate control.

Exterior has a nice yard and a huge balcony, cool spots for R and R or outdoor activities with the family or friends.

It comes with 1 spot uncovered parking (near the laundry room).

Pets are welcome (must be 25 lbs. for cats or dogs with a $500 pet deposit/pet).

Tenants pay water, trash, gas, cable, internet, and electricity. The landlord will handle the landscaping.

Near to and from the Business Center, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, Schools, and public transportation!

Nearby parks: Ella Bailey Park, Smith Cove Park, and Ursula Judkins.

Nearby Schools:
Catharine Blaine K-8 - 0.65 miles, 8/10
Mcclure Middle School - 1.37 miles, 7/10
Ballard High School - 2.8 miles, 9/10
Coe Elementary School- 1.08 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
31 - 0.0 mile
33 - 0.0 mile
24 - 0.2 mile
19 - 0.3 mile
994 - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5155922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 have any available units?
2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 have?
Some of 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
