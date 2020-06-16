2012 Thorndyke Avenue West Unit 2

Amenities

Unfurnished, 850-sq.-ft, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the peaceful Interbay neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.



The intimate interior features polished hardwood floor. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space. Dishwasher and oven/range are included along with a coin-operated washer and dryer below the unit. It also has electric heating installed for climate control.



Exterior has a nice yard and a huge balcony, cool spots for R and R or outdoor activities with the family or friends.



It comes with 1 spot uncovered parking (near the laundry room).



Pets are welcome (must be 25 lbs. for cats or dogs with a $500 pet deposit/pet).



Tenants pay water, trash, gas, cable, internet, and electricity. The landlord will handle the landscaping.



Near to and from the Business Center, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, Schools, and public transportation!



Nearby parks: Ella Bailey Park, Smith Cove Park, and Ursula Judkins.



Nearby Schools:

Catharine Blaine K-8 - 0.65 miles, 8/10

Mcclure Middle School - 1.37 miles, 7/10

Ballard High School - 2.8 miles, 9/10

Coe Elementary School- 1.08 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

31 - 0.0 mile

33 - 0.0 mile

24 - 0.2 mile

19 - 0.3 mile

994 - 0.3 mile



