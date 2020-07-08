201 Galer St. Ste. 328

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Historic Queen Anne High School - This legendary 1908, 2 bed 1.75 bath home is in the best part of the historic Queen Anne High School Landmark. Incredible high ceilings, corner unit, massive arched south-facing windows, hardwood floors, original school chalkboards, you cant just see this, you have to experience the commanding views of Seattle, the Space Needle, city, mountains, wateryou really can have it all! Large storage unit on the same floor & one designated parking space. Top of Queen Anne, just a short walk to the shops, parks, and restaurants!



Terms: 1st and last months rent, $3650 per month, & $3650 security deposit. 1 yr lease preferred. Cats or Dogs subject to restrictions plus pet rent and pet deposit. No smoking. If interested, email Kent@Elitaliving.com. Please reference the property address in subject line of email.

*The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257



(RLNE3306733)