Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

201 Galer St. Ste. 328

201 Galer St · No Longer Available
Location

201 Galer St, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Historic Queen Anne High School - This legendary 1908, 2 bed 1.75 bath home is in the best part of the historic Queen Anne High School Landmark. Incredible high ceilings, corner unit, massive arched south-facing windows, hardwood floors, original school chalkboards, you cant just see this, you have to experience the commanding views of Seattle, the Space Needle, city, mountains, wateryou really can have it all! Large storage unit on the same floor & one designated parking space. Top of Queen Anne, just a short walk to the shops, parks, and restaurants!

Terms: 1st and last months rent, $3650 per month, & $3650 security deposit. 1 yr lease preferred. Cats or Dogs subject to restrictions plus pet rent and pet deposit. No smoking. If interested, email Kent@Elitaliving.com. Please reference the property address in subject line of email.
*The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257

(RLNE3306733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Galer St. Ste. 328 have any available units?
201 Galer St. Ste. 328 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Galer St. Ste. 328 have?
Some of 201 Galer St. Ste. 328's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Galer St. Ste. 328 currently offering any rent specials?
201 Galer St. Ste. 328 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Galer St. Ste. 328 pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Galer St. Ste. 328 is pet friendly.
Does 201 Galer St. Ste. 328 offer parking?
Yes, 201 Galer St. Ste. 328 offers parking.
Does 201 Galer St. Ste. 328 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Galer St. Ste. 328 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Galer St. Ste. 328 have a pool?
No, 201 Galer St. Ste. 328 does not have a pool.
Does 201 Galer St. Ste. 328 have accessible units?
No, 201 Galer St. Ste. 328 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Galer St. Ste. 328 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Galer St. Ste. 328 does not have units with dishwashers.

