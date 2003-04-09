All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2003 4th Ave N

2003 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2003 4th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
East Queen Anne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2003 4th Ave N Available 03/10/19 Queen Anne Home - Available March 10th! - The elegance of Queen Anne can be found in this 1907 home. From the moment you see the white picket fence and tasteful landscaping and walk up to the covered porch, this home welcomes you in. Open and airy foyer with beautiful hardwoods that are carried out throughout the home. Original stained glass accents over the doorway to the living room and large dining room with its built in china cabinet. Decorative fireplace in the living room and lots of windows with original leaded glass. Remodeled kitchen with spacious center island, the latest in appliances and tons of cabinets all in contemporary colors and style. Spreading out from the spacious second floor landing can be found 4 bedrooms, all with large windows lots of natural light, lovely gleaming hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. 1 shared full bath off the hall and a beautifully updated en suite bathroom off the master bedroom. A spacious loft on the top floor with its decorative fireplace, vaulted ceilings with skylight, provides an additional guest room, play area and laundry area. A bathroom can also be found on this floor and stunning views of the Olympics from this top floor perch! A finished basement provides lots of storage, great for a TV/game room, play room and has a second kitchen and bathroom. Additional dryer is also available. Large deck off the kitchen is great for entertaining and overlooks a beautifully and owner maintained private backyard. Some of the best schools in the city are just blocks away. Walk to the highly desirable Queen Anne Avenue with its hip restaurants, coffee shops, Trader Joes and so much more. Come see why everyone wants to live in Queen Anne!! 1 dog or cat is welcome with a $500 pet deposit, but sorry, no smoking.

For a private tour of this magnificent home, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.
#avenueoneresidential #queenannerental #forleasequeenanne

(RLNE4373475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 4th Ave N have any available units?
2003 4th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 4th Ave N have?
Some of 2003 4th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2003 4th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 4th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2003 4th Ave N offer parking?
No, 2003 4th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2003 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 4th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2003 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2003 4th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2003 4th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 4th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
