Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2003 4th Ave N Available 03/10/19 Queen Anne Home - Available March 10th! - The elegance of Queen Anne can be found in this 1907 home. From the moment you see the white picket fence and tasteful landscaping and walk up to the covered porch, this home welcomes you in. Open and airy foyer with beautiful hardwoods that are carried out throughout the home. Original stained glass accents over the doorway to the living room and large dining room with its built in china cabinet. Decorative fireplace in the living room and lots of windows with original leaded glass. Remodeled kitchen with spacious center island, the latest in appliances and tons of cabinets all in contemporary colors and style. Spreading out from the spacious second floor landing can be found 4 bedrooms, all with large windows lots of natural light, lovely gleaming hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. 1 shared full bath off the hall and a beautifully updated en suite bathroom off the master bedroom. A spacious loft on the top floor with its decorative fireplace, vaulted ceilings with skylight, provides an additional guest room, play area and laundry area. A bathroom can also be found on this floor and stunning views of the Olympics from this top floor perch! A finished basement provides lots of storage, great for a TV/game room, play room and has a second kitchen and bathroom. Additional dryer is also available. Large deck off the kitchen is great for entertaining and overlooks a beautifully and owner maintained private backyard. Some of the best schools in the city are just blocks away. Walk to the highly desirable Queen Anne Avenue with its hip restaurants, coffee shops, Trader Joes and so much more. Come see why everyone wants to live in Queen Anne!! 1 dog or cat is welcome with a $500 pet deposit, but sorry, no smoking.



For a private tour of this magnificent home, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.

(RLNE4373475)