All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2003 4th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2003 4th Ave N
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

2003 4th Ave N

2003 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2003 4th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
game room
Queen Anne Home - Available March 7th! - The elegance of Queen Anne can be found in this 1907 home. From the moment you see the white picket fence and tasteful landscaping and walk up to the covered porch, this home welcomes you in. Open and airy foyer with beautiful hardwoods that are carried out throughout the home. Original stained glass accents over the doorway to the living room and large dining room with its built in china cabinet. Decorative fireplace in the living room and lots of windows with original leaded glass. Remodeled kitchen with spacious center island, the latest in appliances and tons of cabinets all in contemporary colors and style. Spreading out from the spacious second floor landing can be found 4 bedrooms, all with large windows lots of natural light, lovely gleaming hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. 1 shared full bath off the hall and a beautifully updated en suite bathroom off the master bedroom. A spacious loft on the top floor with its decorative fireplace, vaulted ceilings with skylight, provides an additional guest room, play area and laundry area. A bathroom can also be found on this floor and stunning views of the Olympics from this top floor perch! A finished basement provides lots of storage, great for a TV/game room, play room and has a second kitchen and bathroom. Additional dryer is also available. Large deck off the kitchen is great for entertaining and overlooks a beautifully and owner maintained private backyard. Some of the best schools in the city are just blocks away. Walk to the highly desirable Queen Anne Avenue with its hip restaurants, coffee shops, Trader Joes and so much more. Come see why everyone wants to live in Queen Anne!! 1 dog or cat is welcome with a $500 pet deposit, but sorry, no smoking.

For a private tour of this magnificent home, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.
#avenueoneresidential #queenannerental #forleasequeenanne

(RLNE4373475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 4th Ave N have any available units?
2003 4th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 4th Ave N have?
Some of 2003 4th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2003 4th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 4th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2003 4th Ave N offer parking?
No, 2003 4th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2003 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 4th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2003 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2003 4th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2003 4th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 4th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Yardhouse
1406 East Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Viva
1111 East Union Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University