1939 10th Avenue E, B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Get the best of both worlds in this fully remodeled, move-in ready 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex. Old 1920's charm with all the modern functionality and comfort. Newer top to bottom. The kitchen features slab countertops, designer finishes and a phenomenal balcony with one of the best views of the city. Newer floors and lighting throughout. Washer/dryer in unit. A unique opportunity that will not last long. Fully landscaped yard with full yard service included. Water utility included. No pets.