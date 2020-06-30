All apartments in Seattle
1939 10th Avenue E, B

1939 10th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1939 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Montlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Get the best of both worlds in this fully remodeled, move-in ready 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex. Old 1920's charm with all the modern functionality and comfort. Newer top to bottom. The kitchen features slab countertops, designer finishes and a phenomenal balcony with one of the best views of the city. Newer floors and lighting throughout. Washer/dryer in unit. A unique opportunity that will not last long. Fully landscaped yard with full yard service included. Water utility included. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 10th Avenue E, B have any available units?
1939 10th Avenue E, B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1939 10th Avenue E, B currently offering any rent specials?
1939 10th Avenue E, B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 10th Avenue E, B pet-friendly?
No, 1939 10th Avenue E, B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1939 10th Avenue E, B offer parking?
No, 1939 10th Avenue E, B does not offer parking.
Does 1939 10th Avenue E, B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 10th Avenue E, B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 10th Avenue E, B have a pool?
No, 1939 10th Avenue E, B does not have a pool.
Does 1939 10th Avenue E, B have accessible units?
No, 1939 10th Avenue E, B does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 10th Avenue E, B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 10th Avenue E, B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1939 10th Avenue E, B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1939 10th Avenue E, B does not have units with air conditioning.

