1932 E. Calhoun Street

Single family residence in Montlake - This is a beautiful bright spacious charming classic Seattle bungalow in the highly desirable Montlake neighborhood. This gorgeous home has a classic floorplan that includes a traditional cozy but bright living room (with fireplace) with an adjoining dining room, and a sun room that can serve as a bright cheerful office or breakfast nook. Lovely built-in nooks and shelves and the sweetly tiled kitchen will make you fall in love with the place. Two generous bedrooms are upstairs and below is a large bonus room (workout play or craft room) and plenty of clean dry storage space.

Listed as very walkable and with good transit (walkscore.com) this gorgeous location puts you in reach of so many wonderful Seattle destinations including the amazing Arboretum and UW both only 6 blocks away! It is excellent for commuters to the east side (near 520), downtown, S. Lake Union and pretty much anywhere due to its proximity to the freeway. Six blocks to the light rail, four blocks to the awesome enclave of Montlakes yummy restaurants, groceries, shops and library and less than one block to Montlake Elementary school. You can spot it right away with its quaint picket fence and nicely landscaped yard. Dont miss this rare find! Lease is for a full year.



(RLNE4790710)