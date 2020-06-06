All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:24 AM

1932 E. Calhoun Street

1932 East Calhoun Street · No Longer Available
Location

1932 East Calhoun Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Montlake

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family residence in Montlake - This is a beautiful bright spacious charming classic Seattle bungalow in the highly desirable Montlake neighborhood. This gorgeous home has a classic floorplan that includes a traditional cozy but bright living room (with fireplace) with an adjoining dining room, and a sun room that can serve as a bright cheerful office or breakfast nook. Lovely built-in nooks and shelves and the sweetly tiled kitchen will make you fall in love with the place. Two generous bedrooms are upstairs and below is a large bonus room (workout play or craft room) and plenty of clean dry storage space.
Listed as very walkable and with good transit (walkscore.com) this gorgeous location puts you in reach of so many wonderful Seattle destinations including the amazing Arboretum and UW both only 6 blocks away! It is excellent for commuters to the east side (near 520), downtown, S. Lake Union and pretty much anywhere due to its proximity to the freeway. Six blocks to the light rail, four blocks to the awesome enclave of Montlakes yummy restaurants, groceries, shops and library and less than one block to Montlake Elementary school. You can spot it right away with its quaint picket fence and nicely landscaped yard. Dont miss this rare find! Lease is for a full year.

SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/121703402f

(RLNE4790710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1932 E. Calhoun Street have any available units?
1932 E. Calhoun Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1932 E. Calhoun Street currently offering any rent specials?
1932 E. Calhoun Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 E. Calhoun Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1932 E. Calhoun Street is pet friendly.
Does 1932 E. Calhoun Street offer parking?
No, 1932 E. Calhoun Street does not offer parking.
Does 1932 E. Calhoun Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1932 E. Calhoun Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 E. Calhoun Street have a pool?
No, 1932 E. Calhoun Street does not have a pool.
Does 1932 E. Calhoun Street have accessible units?
No, 1932 E. Calhoun Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 E. Calhoun Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1932 E. Calhoun Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1932 E. Calhoun Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1932 E. Calhoun Street does not have units with air conditioning.
