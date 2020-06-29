All apartments in Seattle
1916 E Pine St

1916 East Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1916 East Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to another move in ready 2BR 1BA home presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 1916 E Pine St Seattle WA. Newly installed carpet on 2 bedrooms and new kitchen flooring. Just minutes to all amenities on Capitol Hill.Easy access to freeways, hospitals & downtown. Off street parking. Rent is 2400 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee per adult). Excellent rental history, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available through showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 E Pine St have any available units?
1916 E Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1916 E Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
1916 E Pine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 E Pine St pet-friendly?
No, 1916 E Pine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1916 E Pine St offer parking?
Yes, 1916 E Pine St offers parking.
Does 1916 E Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 E Pine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 E Pine St have a pool?
No, 1916 E Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 1916 E Pine St have accessible units?
No, 1916 E Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 E Pine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 E Pine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 E Pine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 E Pine St does not have units with air conditioning.
