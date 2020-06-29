Amenities

Welcome to another move in ready 2BR 1BA home presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 1916 E Pine St Seattle WA. Newly installed carpet on 2 bedrooms and new kitchen flooring. Just minutes to all amenities on Capitol Hill.Easy access to freeways, hospitals & downtown. Off street parking. Rent is 2400 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee per adult). Excellent rental history, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available through showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064