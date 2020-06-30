1910 5th Ave W

Amenities

Stunning Queen Anne craftsman on a lovely block. High ceilings, skylights, classic white crown molding throughout this 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom home. Gourmet kitchen w/ Gas Stove, corian countertops & William Sonoma stainless steel island. Bonus room w/ 6 pane glass door makes a perfect office. Back yard w/ deck is fully fenced. Off street parking in alley. Large Basement with w/d and tons of storage. Walking distance to shopping, dining and public transportation.



Terms: 1st & $3300 Security dep; 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets: 1 pet only, 30lb max w/pet deposit. 650+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



