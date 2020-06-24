All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1909 10th Ave W #101
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

1909 10th Ave W #101

1909 10th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1909 10th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1909 10th Ave W #101 Available 06/10/20 The Willows Condominiums - Queen Anne - Available June 10th! Contemporary, well maintained Queen Anne condo with a fantastic outdoor living space. Soaring 11 foot ceilings and tall windows bring in lots of natural light. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances including gas Wolf range. Bedroom with custom walk in closet plus den/small bedroom. Hardwood flooring throughout and washer/dryer in the condo. Enjoy entertaining and outdoor living on your huge private deck with included patio furniture, barbecue and flower pots! Secure one car garage, water/sewer/garbage and gas included in rent, tenant pays electricity only. Fabulous building in a quaint neighborhood, yet close to downtown, South Lake Union, Interbay, Queen Anne shops and restaurants. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Ken's Market and bus lines. One small dog under 25 pounds or one cat welcome with a refundable $500 pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

For more information or private viewing please contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU

(RLNE2428931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

