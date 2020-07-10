All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1909 10th Ave W #101

1909 10th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1909 10th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
West Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1909 10th Ave W #101 Available 03/16/19 The Willows Condominiums - Queen Anne - Available March 16th! Contemporary, well maintained Queen Anne condo with a fantastic outdoor living space. Soaring 11 foot ceilings and tall windows bring in lots of natural light. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances including gas Wolf range. Bedroom with custom walk in closet plus den/small bedroom. Hardwood flooring throughout and washer/dryer in the condo. Enjoy entertaining and outdoor living on your huge private deck with included patio furniture, barbecue and flower pots! Secure one car garage, water/sewer/garbage and gas included in rent, tenant pays electricity only. Fabulous building in a quaint neighborhood, yet close to downtown, South Lake Union, Interbay, Queen Anne shops and restaurants. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Ken's Market and bus lines. One small dog under 25 pounds or cat welcome with a refundable $500 pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.

For more information or private viewing please contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU

(RLNE2428931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 10th Ave W #101 have any available units?
1909 10th Ave W #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 10th Ave W #101 have?
Some of 1909 10th Ave W #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 10th Ave W #101 currently offering any rent specials?
1909 10th Ave W #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 10th Ave W #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 10th Ave W #101 is pet friendly.
Does 1909 10th Ave W #101 offer parking?
Yes, 1909 10th Ave W #101 offers parking.
Does 1909 10th Ave W #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 10th Ave W #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 10th Ave W #101 have a pool?
No, 1909 10th Ave W #101 does not have a pool.
Does 1909 10th Ave W #101 have accessible units?
No, 1909 10th Ave W #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 10th Ave W #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 10th Ave W #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
