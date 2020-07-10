Amenities

1909 10th Ave W #101 Available 03/16/19 The Willows Condominiums - Queen Anne - Available March 16th! Contemporary, well maintained Queen Anne condo with a fantastic outdoor living space. Soaring 11 foot ceilings and tall windows bring in lots of natural light. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances including gas Wolf range. Bedroom with custom walk in closet plus den/small bedroom. Hardwood flooring throughout and washer/dryer in the condo. Enjoy entertaining and outdoor living on your huge private deck with included patio furniture, barbecue and flower pots! Secure one car garage, water/sewer/garbage and gas included in rent, tenant pays electricity only. Fabulous building in a quaint neighborhood, yet close to downtown, South Lake Union, Interbay, Queen Anne shops and restaurants. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Ken's Market and bus lines. One small dog under 25 pounds or cat welcome with a refundable $500 pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.



