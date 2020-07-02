1905 25th Ave S. unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning Spacious Townhome!! - Stunning quality throughout this beautiful newer townhome, 3 levels, plus rooftop deck. This modern townhome includes 3 bedrooms each with their own in-suite bath! One car garage and LARGE rooftop deck with amazing city views. The kitchen features Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and gleaming hardwoods Two assigned parking spots including the one private attached garage Entertain on the spacious, private rooftop deck w/views of Mount Rainer and the lights of Seattle with the only covered gazebo allowed in the complex. . Tankless Hot Water, Heat/AC, and Gas. For a showing please text, call or schedule a viewing on line using the information below.



The Atlantic neighborhood is emerging as a trendy choice for technology professionals looking for easy access to downtown Seattle and the East Side. The convenient transportation options will only improve with the opening of the East Link light rail station in 2021 providing access to Bellevue and Redmond.



Under Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



