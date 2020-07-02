All apartments in Seattle
1905 25th Ave S. unit C

1905 25th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1905 25th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Spacious Townhome!! - Stunning quality throughout this beautiful newer townhome, 3 levels, plus rooftop deck. This modern townhome includes 3 bedrooms each with their own in-suite bath! One car garage and LARGE rooftop deck with amazing city views. The kitchen features Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and gleaming hardwoods Two assigned parking spots including the one private attached garage Entertain on the spacious, private rooftop deck w/views of Mount Rainer and the lights of Seattle with the only covered gazebo allowed in the complex. . Tankless Hot Water, Heat/AC, and Gas. For a showing please text, call or schedule a viewing on line using the information below.

The Atlantic neighborhood is emerging as a trendy choice for technology professionals looking for easy access to downtown Seattle and the East Side. The convenient transportation options will only improve with the opening of the East Link light rail station in 2021 providing access to Bellevue and Redmond.

Under Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

(RLNE5680487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 25th Ave S. unit C have any available units?
1905 25th Ave S. unit C doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 25th Ave S. unit C have?
Some of 1905 25th Ave S. unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 25th Ave S. unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1905 25th Ave S. unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 25th Ave S. unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 25th Ave S. unit C is pet friendly.
Does 1905 25th Ave S. unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1905 25th Ave S. unit C offers parking.
Does 1905 25th Ave S. unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 25th Ave S. unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 25th Ave S. unit C have a pool?
No, 1905 25th Ave S. unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1905 25th Ave S. unit C have accessible units?
No, 1905 25th Ave S. unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 25th Ave S. unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 25th Ave S. unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

