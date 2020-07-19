1902 28th Ave West

Amenities

House - 2 Bed, 1 Bath ~ 1360 Sq Ft. Built in 1939, small view of Puget Sound from large living room. Lots of light, gas fireplace. Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dish Washer and eating space, formal dining room. Both bedrooms on main floor w/ full bathroom. Large rec room with fireplace, full sized W/D and additl storage in basement. Gas heat, tenants pay all utilities. Large fenced back yard (Yard care included)



PROPERTY DETAILS:

Square Footage:1360 sq. ft

Floors:1

Lease Info/Special Rates:1 year lease; First months rent and deposits required.

Utility Info:Gas Heat; Tenant pays all utilities.

Year Built:1939