Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1902 28th Ave West

1902 28th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1902 28th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

Property Amenities
on-site laundry
House - 2 Bed, 1 Bath ~ 1360 Sq Ft. Built in 1939, small view of Puget Sound from large living room. Lots of light, gas fireplace. Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dish Washer and eating space, formal dining room. Both bedrooms on main floor w/ full bathroom. Large rec room with fireplace, full sized W/D and additl storage in basement. Gas heat, tenants pay all utilities. Large fenced back yard (Yard care included)

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

Near Bus Line

On-Site Laundry Facilities

Vintage (Built pre-1940)

Balcony / Patio / Deck

Washer/Dryer In Unit

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

View

Hardwood Floors

Carpet

Fireplace

Storage

Yard
PROPERTY DETAILS:
Square Footage:1360 sq. ft
Floors:1
Lease Info/Special Rates:1 year lease; First months rent and deposits required.
Utility Info:Gas Heat; Tenant pays all utilities.
Year Built:1939

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 28th Ave West have any available units?
1902 28th Ave West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 28th Ave West have?
Some of 1902 28th Ave West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 28th Ave West currently offering any rent specials?
1902 28th Ave West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 28th Ave West pet-friendly?
No, 1902 28th Ave West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1902 28th Ave West offer parking?
No, 1902 28th Ave West does not offer parking.
Does 1902 28th Ave West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1902 28th Ave West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 28th Ave West have a pool?
No, 1902 28th Ave West does not have a pool.
Does 1902 28th Ave West have accessible units?
No, 1902 28th Ave West does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 28th Ave West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 28th Ave West has units with dishwashers.
