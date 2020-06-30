1815 14th ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 4/15/2020! Welcome home to this light-filled spacious 1 bedroom condo for lease, located in vibrant Capitol hill neighborhood. You are within steps to parks, transit, restaurants, bars and much more. Within 2-4 blocks from Trader Joe's, Safeway, Central Coop, QFC as well as bus lines 8, 10, 43, 11, 12 and light rail station. The unit includes an upgraded bathroom, kitchen and living area with wood-burning fireplace, step-out balcony and custom built-ins. The unit also has shared storage, off-street parking space and water/sewer/garbage utilities included in the monthly rental price. Newer washer and dryer and upgraded appliances. Terms: Cats are considered on a case by case basis with additional pet rent of $50 per pet per month. The owner is open to 12-24 month lease term. 1st month rent + security deposit (1 months rent) + HOA fee ($300) due prior to move in along with renters insurance proof of $300k liability. Applications online at SeattlerentalGroup.com/application



Terms: 12 -24 month lease term