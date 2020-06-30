All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:36 PM

1815 14th ave

1815 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1815 14th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 4/15/2020! Welcome home to this light-filled spacious 1 bedroom condo for lease, located in vibrant Capitol hill neighborhood. You are within steps to parks, transit, restaurants, bars and much more. Within 2-4 blocks from Trader Joe's, Safeway, Central Coop, QFC as well as bus lines 8, 10, 43, 11, 12 and light rail station. The unit includes an upgraded bathroom, kitchen and living area with wood-burning fireplace, step-out balcony and custom built-ins. The unit also has shared storage, off-street parking space and water/sewer/garbage utilities included in the monthly rental price. Newer washer and dryer and upgraded appliances. Terms: Cats are considered on a case by case basis with additional pet rent of $50 per pet per month. The owner is open to 12-24 month lease term. 1st month rent + security deposit (1 months rent) + HOA fee ($300) due prior to move in along with renters insurance proof of $300k liability. Applications online at SeattlerentalGroup.com/application

Terms: 12 -24 month lease term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 14th ave have any available units?
1815 14th ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 14th ave have?
Some of 1815 14th ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 14th ave currently offering any rent specials?
1815 14th ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 14th ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 14th ave is pet friendly.
Does 1815 14th ave offer parking?
Yes, 1815 14th ave offers parking.
Does 1815 14th ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 14th ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 14th ave have a pool?
No, 1815 14th ave does not have a pool.
Does 1815 14th ave have accessible units?
No, 1815 14th ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 14th ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 14th ave has units with dishwashers.

