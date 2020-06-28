1812 11th Ave UNIT A

Amenities
TWO dedicated parking spots! Beautiful, Modern Townhome Available 9/7 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath and Den - Use this link to schedule your tour today!: showdigs.co/u3we
This bright, open floorplan unit is right across the street from Cal Anderson park! Tucked away in a gated and secure community, this home has 2 beds, and 2.5 bathrooms and a den with bamboo floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, a vaulted master suite and more! Light rail to the airport a block away. Walk to Pike/Pine & Broadway in 5 min, or downtown & South Lake Union in 15.
TWO secure garage spots included. Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit. Move in fees are: security deposit in the amount of 1 month's rent, and last month's rent (prepayment may be waived with excellent credit and references).
(RLNE5069817)