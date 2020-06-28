All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1812 11th Ave UNIT A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1812 11th Ave UNIT A
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1812 11th Ave UNIT A

1812 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1812 11th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TWO dedicated parking spots! Beautiful, Modern Townhome Available 9/7 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath and Den - Use this link to schedule your tour today!: showdigs.co/u3we

This bright, open floorplan unit is right across the street from Cal Anderson park! Tucked away in a gated and secure community, this home has 2 beds, and 2.5 bathrooms and a den with bamboo floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, a vaulted master suite and more! Light rail to the airport a block away. Walk to Pike/Pine & Broadway in 5 min, or downtown & South Lake Union in 15.

TWO secure garage spots included. Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit. Move in fees are: security deposit in the amount of 1 month's rent, and last month's rent (prepayment may be waived with excellent credit and references).

(RLNE5069817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 11th Ave UNIT A have any available units?
1812 11th Ave UNIT A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 11th Ave UNIT A have?
Some of 1812 11th Ave UNIT A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 11th Ave UNIT A currently offering any rent specials?
1812 11th Ave UNIT A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 11th Ave UNIT A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 11th Ave UNIT A is pet friendly.
Does 1812 11th Ave UNIT A offer parking?
Yes, 1812 11th Ave UNIT A offers parking.
Does 1812 11th Ave UNIT A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 11th Ave UNIT A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 11th Ave UNIT A have a pool?
No, 1812 11th Ave UNIT A does not have a pool.
Does 1812 11th Ave UNIT A have accessible units?
No, 1812 11th Ave UNIT A does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 11th Ave UNIT A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 11th Ave UNIT A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University