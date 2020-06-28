1812 11th Ave UNIT A

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

TWO dedicated parking spots! Beautiful, Modern Townhome Available 9/7 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath and Den - Use this link to schedule your tour today!: showdigs.co/u3we



This bright, open floorplan unit is right across the street from Cal Anderson park! Tucked away in a gated and secure community, this home has 2 beds, and 2.5 bathrooms and a den with bamboo floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, a vaulted master suite and more! Light rail to the airport a block away. Walk to Pike/Pine & Broadway in 5 min, or downtown & South Lake Union in 15.



TWO secure garage spots included. Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit. Move in fees are: security deposit in the amount of 1 month's rent, and last month's rent (prepayment may be waived with excellent credit and references).



(RLNE5069817)