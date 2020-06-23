Amenities

Capitol Hill House! - 1803 20th Ave. Seattle, WA



Centrally located on Capitol Hill this recently remodeled 3br/1ba house has a lot to offer. Spacious eclectic kitchen with eating area, butcher block counters, d/w, refer, W/D, and even a chalk wall for drawing! Great space throughout living room, dining room, bedrooms and closet space as well. Newer carpet and vinyl throughout. Awesome front porch for entertaining and plenty of off-street parking along with an extra large front yard!!! That is a tough find in Capitol Hill.

Many Wonderful Nearby Restaurants, Shops, & Parks: Trader Joes, Starbucks,

Essential Bakery, Luc, Harvest, Cafe Flora, Anytime Fitness, yoga studio, Safeway, etc. Just 10 minutes to downtown you are situated for a great commute.

$2195 rent, $2195 security deposit, $40 application fee p/p. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.



Viewings by appointment only.

Nearby: Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Adobe, Swedish Hospital, Virginia Mason, UW, Seattle University, Fred Hutch, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, etc.



