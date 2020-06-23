All apartments in Seattle
1803 20th Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1803 20th Ave.

1803 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1803 20th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Capitol Hill House! - 1803 20th Ave. Seattle, WA

Centrally located on Capitol Hill this recently remodeled 3br/1ba house has a lot to offer. Spacious eclectic kitchen with eating area, butcher block counters, d/w, refer, W/D, and even a chalk wall for drawing! Great space throughout living room, dining room, bedrooms and closet space as well. Newer carpet and vinyl throughout. Awesome front porch for entertaining and plenty of off-street parking along with an extra large front yard!!! That is a tough find in Capitol Hill.
Many Wonderful Nearby Restaurants, Shops, & Parks: Trader Joes, Starbucks,
Essential Bakery, Luc, Harvest, Cafe Flora, Anytime Fitness, yoga studio, Safeway, etc. Just 10 minutes to downtown you are situated for a great commute.
$2195 rent, $2195 security deposit, $40 application fee p/p. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.

Viewings by appointment only.
Nearby: Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Adobe, Swedish Hospital, Virginia Mason, UW, Seattle University, Fred Hutch, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, etc.

(RLNE4610826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 20th Ave. have any available units?
1803 20th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 20th Ave. have?
Some of 1803 20th Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 20th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1803 20th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 20th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 20th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1803 20th Ave. offer parking?
No, 1803 20th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1803 20th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 20th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 20th Ave. have a pool?
No, 1803 20th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1803 20th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1803 20th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 20th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 20th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
