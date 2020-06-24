All apartments in Seattle
18 DRAVUS STREET #305
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18 DRAVUS STREET #305

18 Dravus Street · No Longer Available
Location

18 Dravus Street, Seattle, WA 98109
North Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming condo unit w/ parking & storage QA- near W. Nickerson - 2nd month FREE - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Fabulous condo in N. Queen Anne/Fremont. Walking distance to SPU and all the great shops and restaurants of Fremont.

This spacious 813 square foot one bedroom, one bathroom condo features a fully equipped modern kitchen with tile flooring. Ample counter and cabinet space. Enjoy plush carpeting, fireplace, private deck and a washer and dryer. Great rooftop deck. One assigned garage parking spot and one storage unit are included.

$1950 - Rent
$1500 - Security Deposit
$200 Nonrefundable move in fee

2nd month FREE - MOVE IN SPECIAL

12 month lease,
No smoking
No pets

79 Walk score
67 Good Transit
81 Bikeable

Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 620 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257

This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC. For viewing call or text Cherie at 206 478 1702

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4470904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

