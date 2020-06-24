18 DRAVUS STREET #305

Amenities
Charming condo unit w/ parking & storage QA- near W. Nickerson - 2nd month FREE - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Fabulous condo in N. Queen Anne/Fremont. Walking distance to SPU and all the great shops and restaurants of Fremont.
This spacious 813 square foot one bedroom, one bathroom condo features a fully equipped modern kitchen with tile flooring. Ample counter and cabinet space. Enjoy plush carpeting, fireplace, private deck and a washer and dryer. Great rooftop deck. One assigned garage parking spot and one storage unit are included.
$1950 - Rent
$1500 - Security Deposit
$200 Nonrefundable move in fee
2nd month FREE - MOVE IN SPECIAL
12 month lease,
No smoking
No pets
79 Walk score
67 Good Transit
81 Bikeable
Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 620 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.
Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257
This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC. For viewing call or text Cherie at 206 478 1702
