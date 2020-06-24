18 DRAVUS STREET #305

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming condo unit w/ parking & storage QA- near W. Nickerson - 2nd month FREE - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Fabulous condo in N. Queen Anne/Fremont. Walking distance to SPU and all the great shops and restaurants of Fremont.



This spacious 813 square foot one bedroom, one bathroom condo features a fully equipped modern kitchen with tile flooring. Ample counter and cabinet space. Enjoy plush carpeting, fireplace, private deck and a washer and dryer. Great rooftop deck. One assigned garage parking spot and one storage unit are included.



$1950 - Rent

$1500 - Security Deposit

$200 Nonrefundable move in fee



2nd month FREE - MOVE IN SPECIAL



12 month lease,

No smoking

No pets



79 Walk score

67 Good Transit

81 Bikeable



Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 620 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257



This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC. For viewing call or text Cherie at 206 478 1702



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4470904)