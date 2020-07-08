1763 S Dawson St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking internet access

This is a charming duplex style home in the heart of Seattle on a quiet residential street! It boasts a convenient commute just 10 minutes from Downtown and is close to I-5 and I-90. It is located near the Light Rail and bus lines. Enjoy being in close proximity to grocery shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, the library and Jefferson Park recreational activities. This completely remodeled home is split into two equal units with their own exterior entrances. The lower unit is available and it features ample natural light, a wood-burning fireplace, ductless mini-splits for heat and A/C, W/D, and one off-street parking space. All utilities are a flat $250 per month. NO PETS. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.



Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.