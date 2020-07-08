All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:56 PM

1763 S Dawson St

1763 South Dawson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1763 South Dawson Street, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
This is a charming duplex style home in the heart of Seattle on a quiet residential street! It boasts a convenient commute just 10 minutes from Downtown and is close to I-5 and I-90. It is located near the Light Rail and bus lines. Enjoy being in close proximity to grocery shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, the library and Jefferson Park recreational activities. This completely remodeled home is split into two equal units with their own exterior entrances. The lower unit is available and it features ample natural light, a wood-burning fireplace, ductless mini-splits for heat and A/C, W/D, and one off-street parking space. All utilities are a flat $250 per month. NO PETS. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.

Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1763 S Dawson St have any available units?
1763 S Dawson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1763 S Dawson St have?
Some of 1763 S Dawson St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1763 S Dawson St currently offering any rent specials?
1763 S Dawson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1763 S Dawson St pet-friendly?
No, 1763 S Dawson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1763 S Dawson St offer parking?
Yes, 1763 S Dawson St offers parking.
Does 1763 S Dawson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1763 S Dawson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1763 S Dawson St have a pool?
No, 1763 S Dawson St does not have a pool.
Does 1763 S Dawson St have accessible units?
No, 1763 S Dawson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1763 S Dawson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1763 S Dawson St has units with dishwashers.

