1756 NW 58th Street Unit A

This well-maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 970 square foot condo has an open floor plan. Rich hardwood floors greet you. Great living room fireplace for cozy nights by the fire. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry and refrigerator, oven/range and dishwasher. The master bedroom is spacious and has a master bath and a walk-in closet. The chore of laundry made easy with the in-unit washer and dryer. It has baseboard heating and ceiling fans for climate control. Wired for high-speed internet so you can stay connected. Enjoy the fenced yard.This wonderful place has 2 car parking, 1 secured garage. There are only 4 units in the building and garnered a walk score of 95. The building itself has a spacious locked storage. This unfurnished condo has a private door to the back patio. Landlord pays HOA fees. Cats not allowed. Dogs allowed. Close to library, post office, restaurants, and shops. Near Salmon Bay, Ballard's Farmer's Market and top-rated schools. Close to bus lines including D line that takes you straight to downtown Seattle.



