All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1756 NW 58th Street Unit A
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

1756 NW 58th Street Unit A

1756 Northwest 58th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1756 Northwest 58th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This well-maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 970 square foot condo has an open floor plan. Rich hardwood floors greet you. Great living room fireplace for cozy nights by the fire. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry and refrigerator, oven/range and dishwasher. The master bedroom is spacious and has a master bath and a walk-in closet. The chore of laundry made easy with the in-unit washer and dryer. It has baseboard heating and ceiling fans for climate control. Wired for high-speed internet so you can stay connected. Enjoy the fenced yard.This wonderful place has 2 car parking, 1 secured garage. There are only 4 units in the building and garnered a walk score of 95. The building itself has a spacious locked storage. This unfurnished condo has a private door to the back patio. Landlord pays HOA fees. Cats not allowed. Dogs allowed. Close to library, post office, restaurants, and shops. Near Salmon Bay, Ballard's Farmer's Market and top-rated schools. Close to bus lines including D line that takes you straight to downtown Seattle.

(RLNE5094662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A have any available units?
1756 NW 58th Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A have?
Some of 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1756 NW 58th Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A offers parking.
Does 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1756 NW 58th Street Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University