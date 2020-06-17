All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 4 2019 at 11:50 PM

1726 NW 62nd St., #5

1726 NW 62nd St · No Longer Available
Location

1726 NW 62nd St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in the heart of Ballard with this lower-level studio space. The unit features a huge walk-in closet, an open area for living/sleeping, a galley-style kitchen, and Pergo wood flooring throughout. Private exterior entrance.
Located in a wonderful residential area, this building features 4 roomy townhouse style units and 1 ground level studio. All the townhouse-style units feature large kitchens with breakfast bars, and Pergo wood flooring throughout.

Enjoy the pocket park at the end of the street. Stroll to the core of Ballard for dining, shopping, banks and more.

100% non-smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-6pm
Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 NW 62nd St., #5 have any available units?
1726 NW 62nd St., #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 NW 62nd St., #5 have?
Some of 1726 NW 62nd St., #5's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 NW 62nd St., #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1726 NW 62nd St., #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 NW 62nd St., #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 NW 62nd St., #5 is pet friendly.
Does 1726 NW 62nd St., #5 offer parking?
No, 1726 NW 62nd St., #5 does not offer parking.
Does 1726 NW 62nd St., #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 NW 62nd St., #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 NW 62nd St., #5 have a pool?
No, 1726 NW 62nd St., #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1726 NW 62nd St., #5 have accessible units?
No, 1726 NW 62nd St., #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 NW 62nd St., #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 NW 62nd St., #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
