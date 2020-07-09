1721 27th Ave. #B

Amenities

Fantastic 3 Bedroom Townhome w/Attached Garage and A/C in Seattle!! - Don't miss this stunning and eco-friendly modern townhouse in the Central District! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home was built in 2015, and boasts an open floor plan with attention to detail and custom touches throughout. The gorgeous light-filled gourmet kitchen features modern cabinets, huge island, beautiful quartz counters and high-end stainless steel appliances. Other features of this amazing home include hardwood floors throughout most of the home (including stairs), and A/C for those warm summer days. The expansive roof-top deck with sweeping views is perfect for entertaining! Quiet alley location, just 4 blocks south of Madison Ave, with quick access to I-90 and SR-520. Secure one-car attached garage, plus plenty of free street parking! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, nightlife. Please park on Howell, then walk up the driveway between 26th and 27th to view. Make an appointment to view this home today!



