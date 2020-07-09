All apartments in Seattle
1721 27th Ave. #B

1721 27th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1721 27th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 Bedroom Townhome w/Attached Garage and A/C in Seattle!! - Don't miss this stunning and eco-friendly modern townhouse in the Central District! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home was built in 2015, and boasts an open floor plan with attention to detail and custom touches throughout. The gorgeous light-filled gourmet kitchen features modern cabinets, huge island, beautiful quartz counters and high-end stainless steel appliances. Other features of this amazing home include hardwood floors throughout most of the home (including stairs), and A/C for those warm summer days. The expansive roof-top deck with sweeping views is perfect for entertaining! Quiet alley location, just 4 blocks south of Madison Ave, with quick access to I-90 and SR-520. Secure one-car attached garage, plus plenty of free street parking! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, nightlife. Please park on Howell, then walk up the driveway between 26th and 27th to view. Make an appointment to view this home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES:

Per Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24

(RLNE5330724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 27th Ave. #B have any available units?
1721 27th Ave. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 27th Ave. #B have?
Some of 1721 27th Ave. #B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 27th Ave. #B currently offering any rent specials?
1721 27th Ave. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 27th Ave. #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 27th Ave. #B is pet friendly.
Does 1721 27th Ave. #B offer parking?
Yes, 1721 27th Ave. #B offers parking.
Does 1721 27th Ave. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 27th Ave. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 27th Ave. #B have a pool?
No, 1721 27th Ave. #B does not have a pool.
Does 1721 27th Ave. #B have accessible units?
No, 1721 27th Ave. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 27th Ave. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 27th Ave. #B does not have units with dishwashers.

