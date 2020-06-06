All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1720 34th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1720 34th Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:49 PM

1720 34th Avenue

1720 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1720 34th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49484e308c ---- Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the quaint neighborhood of Madrona. As you walk up the stairs to this house you are greeted with wonderful sun filled patio. This home features hardwoods throughout the beautiful living area with a large wood burning fireplace giving this home a warm and cozy feel. The downstairs basement bedroom and bath have a separate entrance. It is an partial finished basement bedroom. The kitchen\'s French doors open onto a private back deck and yard. Includes a security system. Enjoy walking to the neighborhood restaurants, shopping and parks. Close to 520 and downtown. $13.50 monthly utility fee. Pets allowed on a case by case situation. To schedule a showing, call 425-689-1947 or email SJA@email.showmojo.com. Under Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting and applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115 French Doors Front Patio New Carpets Security System Trek Back Deck Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 34th Avenue have any available units?
1720 34th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 34th Avenue have?
Some of 1720 34th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 34th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1720 34th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 34th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 34th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1720 34th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1720 34th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1720 34th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 34th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 34th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1720 34th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1720 34th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1720 34th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 34th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 34th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW
Seattle, WA 98106
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
The Cue
1525 Harvard Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University