1720 34th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49484e308c ---- Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the quaint neighborhood of Madrona. As you walk up the stairs to this house you are greeted with wonderful sun filled patio. This home features hardwoods throughout the beautiful living area with a large wood burning fireplace giving this home a warm and cozy feel. The downstairs basement bedroom and bath have a separate entrance. It is an partial finished basement bedroom. The kitchen\'s French doors open onto a private back deck and yard. Includes a security system. Enjoy walking to the neighborhood restaurants, shopping and parks. Close to 520 and downtown. $13.50 monthly utility fee. Pets allowed on a case by case situation. To schedule a showing, call 425-689-1947 or email SJA@email.showmojo.com. Under Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting and applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115 French Doors Front Patio New Carpets Security System Trek Back Deck Washer/Dryer