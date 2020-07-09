Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Modern 1-bedroom condo close to downtown, I-5, 520, Seattle Central College, café’s, restaurants, and shopping. Spacious living room and dining room with open floor plan. Slider leading to private West-facing deck. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. Tiled bath with modern fixtures. Bedroom with ample closet space and washer/dryer. Parking space is #15 and storage space is #S29.



Terms: 1st, last, and security deposit equal to 1 month’s rent. 6 month lease ending on 8/31/19. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking–no burning candles, matches, incense, cigarette or marijuana, etc. in the unit. NO PETS.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1707-boylston-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.