Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1707 Boylston Ave

1707 Boylston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Boylston Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Modern 1-bedroom condo close to downtown, I-5, 520, Seattle Central College, café’s, restaurants, and shopping. Spacious living room and dining room with open floor plan. Slider leading to private West-facing deck. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. Tiled bath with modern fixtures. Bedroom with ample closet space and washer/dryer. Parking space is #15 and storage space is #S29.

Terms: 1st, last, and security deposit equal to 1 month’s rent. 6 month lease ending on 8/31/19. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking–no burning candles, matches, incense, cigarette or marijuana, etc. in the unit. NO PETS.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1707-boylston-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Boylston Ave have any available units?
1707 Boylston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Boylston Ave have?
Some of 1707 Boylston Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Boylston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Boylston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Boylston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Boylston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1707 Boylston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Boylston Ave offers parking.
Does 1707 Boylston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 Boylston Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Boylston Ave have a pool?
No, 1707 Boylston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Boylston Ave have accessible units?
No, 1707 Boylston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Boylston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Boylston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

