1706 Warren Ave North Available 02/23/19 Queen Anne Home - Available February 23rd - Lovely three bedroom Craftsman in the heart of the Queen Anne! Located on a quiet, residential street just steps away from the bustling activity on Queen Anne Avenue. Enjoy a quick walk to cafes, coffee shops, parks, East Queen Anne Playground, John Hay Elementary, and shopping. Close to bus lines, Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Amazon campus, and Microsoft Connector. Inlaid hardwood floors in the living and dining room, fireplace, box beam ceilings, and updated kitchen with tile backsplash, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and access to the deck. The main level also features two bedrooms and one full bath. Downstairs offers a large multi-purpose area ideal for an office or play space, third bedroom, and 3/4 bath. The unfinished portion of the basement includes a washer/dryer and shelves for extra storage. Owner maintained yard.



One cat negotiable with owner approval and an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no dogs and no smoking. For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



https://vimeo.com/246320113/17ef551b39



