1706 Warren Ave North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1706 Warren Ave North

1706 Warren Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Warren Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1706 Warren Ave North Available 02/23/19 Queen Anne Home - Available February 23rd - Lovely three bedroom Craftsman in the heart of the Queen Anne! Located on a quiet, residential street just steps away from the bustling activity on Queen Anne Avenue. Enjoy a quick walk to cafes, coffee shops, parks, East Queen Anne Playground, John Hay Elementary, and shopping. Close to bus lines, Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Amazon campus, and Microsoft Connector. Inlaid hardwood floors in the living and dining room, fireplace, box beam ceilings, and updated kitchen with tile backsplash, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and access to the deck. The main level also features two bedrooms and one full bath. Downstairs offers a large multi-purpose area ideal for an office or play space, third bedroom, and 3/4 bath. The unfinished portion of the basement includes a washer/dryer and shelves for extra storage. Owner maintained yard.

One cat negotiable with owner approval and an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no dogs and no smoking. For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

To view this exceptional home, please copy and paste the URL below into your browser:
https://vimeo.com/246320113/17ef551b39

#avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #seattlerentals

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Warren Ave North have any available units?
1706 Warren Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Warren Ave North have?
Some of 1706 Warren Ave North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Warren Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Warren Ave North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Warren Ave North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Warren Ave North is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Warren Ave North offer parking?
No, 1706 Warren Ave North does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Warren Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 Warren Ave North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Warren Ave North have a pool?
No, 1706 Warren Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Warren Ave North have accessible units?
No, 1706 Warren Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Warren Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Warren Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.
