1705 Taylor Ave N

1920's mission style building. Entire building is newly renovated to maintain the original architectural integrity. Updates include: new roof, exteriors, plumbing, electrical, flooring, appliances, cabinetry, and bathroom. Beautifully landscaped and thoughtfully maintained. Building has washers and dryers free of charge for the 9 units in the building. Access to the laundry room is secure and separate from the units. Street parking is convenient and usually within one block. 1920's Spanish style building completely remodeled in 2018. 1 bedroom 1 bath on corner of building with plenty of storage and lots of natural light. Free washer and dryers are communal for the entire 9 unit complex with private storage cubby for laundry items. Parking is available on the street and usually available within one block. Custom cabinetry kitchen with soft close drawers and cabinets. Bathroom has tiled floor, pedestal sink and stand up glass enclosed shower. Utilities are included with the rent except for electric, cable, and internet.



Terms: 12 months