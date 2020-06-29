All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1705 Taylor Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1705 Taylor Ave N
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:04 PM

1705 Taylor Ave N

1705 Taylor Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1705 Taylor Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
1920's mission style building. Entire building is newly renovated to maintain the original architectural integrity. Updates include: new roof, exteriors, plumbing, electrical, flooring, appliances, cabinetry, and bathroom. Beautifully landscaped and thoughtfully maintained. Building has washers and dryers free of charge for the 9 units in the building. Access to the laundry room is secure and separate from the units. Street parking is convenient and usually within one block. 1920's Spanish style building completely remodeled in 2018. 1 bedroom 1 bath on corner of building with plenty of storage and lots of natural light. Free washer and dryers are communal for the entire 9 unit complex with private storage cubby for laundry items. Parking is available on the street and usually available within one block. Custom cabinetry kitchen with soft close drawers and cabinets. Bathroom has tiled floor, pedestal sink and stand up glass enclosed shower. Utilities are included with the rent except for electric, cable, and internet.

Terms: 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Taylor Ave N have any available units?
1705 Taylor Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Taylor Ave N have?
Some of 1705 Taylor Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Taylor Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Taylor Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Taylor Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1705 Taylor Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1705 Taylor Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Taylor Ave N offers parking.
Does 1705 Taylor Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 Taylor Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Taylor Ave N have a pool?
No, 1705 Taylor Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Taylor Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1705 Taylor Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Taylor Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 Taylor Ave N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Union 18
1140 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University