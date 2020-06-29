All apartments in Seattle
1627 21st Ave. E
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1627 21st Ave. E

1627 21st Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1627 21st Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
1925 Dutch Colonial - 1627 21st Ave. E.

Beautifully Preserved Dutch colonial presented in the highly desirable Montlake neighborhood.
This extraordinary opportunity to enter into an established Seattle community awaits you. An elegant residence that boasts 4 bedrooms & 2 baths, gorgeous and hard-working kitchen with shaker style cabinets, stone counters, island bar and breakfast nook. A formal living and dining room, beautifully finished oak floors throughout. A rare find with all 4 bedrooms on the 2nd level along with a full tile bath. Clean and crisp throughout this home also offers a finished den/br/media (lots of options!) room fit for casual hangouts. Fenced backyard with the perfect deck for entertaining. Fuel Coffee, Cafe Lago, Mont's Market, and the Montlake Alehouse are all local favorites. Walk to Washington Parks Arboretum, Capitol Hill, UW, and the Montlake Community Center. Also, a quick commute to DT or the Eastside with easy access to I5 and the 520.
$4995/$4995 security deposit, $40 application fee. Pets are conditional with added pet deposit and pet rent.

(RLNE5149404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 21st Ave. E have any available units?
1627 21st Ave. E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 21st Ave. E have?
Some of 1627 21st Ave. E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 21st Ave. E currently offering any rent specials?
1627 21st Ave. E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 21st Ave. E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1627 21st Ave. E is pet friendly.
Does 1627 21st Ave. E offer parking?
No, 1627 21st Ave. E does not offer parking.
Does 1627 21st Ave. E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 21st Ave. E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 21st Ave. E have a pool?
No, 1627 21st Ave. E does not have a pool.
Does 1627 21st Ave. E have accessible units?
No, 1627 21st Ave. E does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 21st Ave. E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 21st Ave. E does not have units with dishwashers.
