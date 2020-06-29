Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly clubhouse fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

1925 Dutch Colonial - 1627 21st Ave. E.



Beautifully Preserved Dutch colonial presented in the highly desirable Montlake neighborhood.

This extraordinary opportunity to enter into an established Seattle community awaits you. An elegant residence that boasts 4 bedrooms & 2 baths, gorgeous and hard-working kitchen with shaker style cabinets, stone counters, island bar and breakfast nook. A formal living and dining room, beautifully finished oak floors throughout. A rare find with all 4 bedrooms on the 2nd level along with a full tile bath. Clean and crisp throughout this home also offers a finished den/br/media (lots of options!) room fit for casual hangouts. Fenced backyard with the perfect deck for entertaining. Fuel Coffee, Cafe Lago, Mont's Market, and the Montlake Alehouse are all local favorites. Walk to Washington Parks Arboretum, Capitol Hill, UW, and the Montlake Community Center. Also, a quick commute to DT or the Eastside with easy access to I5 and the 520.

$4995/$4995 security deposit, $40 application fee. Pets are conditional with added pet deposit and pet rent.



(RLNE5149404)