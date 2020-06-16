All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1625 3rd Ave. W.

1625 3rd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1625 3rd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

Queen Anne Home - Available Now! Beautiful 3 bedroom,1.5 bathroom home resides just one block off Queen Anne Avenue. A gorgeous 1907 traditional home sits high off the street giving privacy in a wonderful neighborhood setting. Entertain at ease with stainless appliances, gas range, and formal living and dining rooms. Light and beauty abound in this perfectly crafted home with wood floors throughout. Three bedrooms upstairs are spacious and include walk in closets. Full basement and two car garage provide plenty of storage and parking. Soak in gorgeous sunsets from your private deck or cultivate your green thumb in your backyard pea patch garden.

Enjoy all Queen Anne has to offer with West Queen Anne Playfield and Pool just a couple minutes walk away. Queen Anne is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city of Seattle with easy access to downtown and Amazon campus, Microsoft Connector, great restaurants, boutiques, and retail. Art culture nearby includes but not limited to Seattles famous Sculpture Park, Chihuly Garden and Glass, SAM and McCaw Hall. Fantastic schools and pre-schools, coffee shops and grocery stores all close by. One cat allowed with additional $500 pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

To schedule a private showing of this wonderful property, please contact Nikki Wagner at nikki@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-619-8124

#avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #amazonSLU #seattlerentals

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5477309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 3rd Ave. W. have any available units?
1625 3rd Ave. W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 3rd Ave. W. have?
Some of 1625 3rd Ave. W.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 3rd Ave. W. currently offering any rent specials?
1625 3rd Ave. W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 3rd Ave. W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 3rd Ave. W. is pet friendly.
Does 1625 3rd Ave. W. offer parking?
Yes, 1625 3rd Ave. W. offers parking.
Does 1625 3rd Ave. W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 3rd Ave. W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 3rd Ave. W. have a pool?
Yes, 1625 3rd Ave. W. has a pool.
Does 1625 3rd Ave. W. have accessible units?
No, 1625 3rd Ave. W. does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 3rd Ave. W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 3rd Ave. W. does not have units with dishwashers.
