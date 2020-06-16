1625 3rd Ave. W.

Amenities

Queen Anne Home - Available Now! Beautiful 3 bedroom,1.5 bathroom home resides just one block off Queen Anne Avenue. A gorgeous 1907 traditional home sits high off the street giving privacy in a wonderful neighborhood setting. Entertain at ease with stainless appliances, gas range, and formal living and dining rooms. Light and beauty abound in this perfectly crafted home with wood floors throughout. Three bedrooms upstairs are spacious and include walk in closets. Full basement and two car garage provide plenty of storage and parking. Soak in gorgeous sunsets from your private deck or cultivate your green thumb in your backyard pea patch garden.



Enjoy all Queen Anne has to offer with West Queen Anne Playfield and Pool just a couple minutes walk away. Queen Anne is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city of Seattle with easy access to downtown and Amazon campus, Microsoft Connector, great restaurants, boutiques, and retail. Art culture nearby includes but not limited to Seattles famous Sculpture Park, Chihuly Garden and Glass, SAM and McCaw Hall. Fantastic schools and pre-schools, coffee shops and grocery stores all close by. One cat allowed with additional $500 pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



No Dogs Allowed



