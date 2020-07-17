Amenities
Excellent unit in quiet building located blocks from all the activity Seattle has to offer! Steps to Downtown Seattle, this hip condo is the ultimate in-city sanctuary. Desirable and spacious floor plan offers 2 large bedrooms, plenty of closets, 2 baths (even a jetted tub), kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, great eating nook, bamboo flooring, wood-burning fireplace, spacious covered deck, and even a full sized washer/dryer. Plenty of windows for natural lighting. Less than a block away from bus lines and MSFT connector. 1 covered secure parking space, storage unit.
Unit features
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Double pane windows
- Washer + Dryer
- Gas heating system
- Garage
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities/water/trash/sewer are included in rent
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34, Seattle, King, Washington. 98122.
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5887179)