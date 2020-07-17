All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1617 Summit Ave Apt 34
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

1617 Summit Ave Apt 34

1617 Summit Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1617 Summit Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent unit in quiet building located blocks from all the activity Seattle has to offer! Steps to Downtown Seattle, this hip condo is the ultimate in-city sanctuary. Desirable and spacious floor plan offers 2 large bedrooms, plenty of closets, 2 baths (even a jetted tub), kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, great eating nook, bamboo flooring, wood-burning fireplace, spacious covered deck, and even a full sized washer/dryer. Plenty of windows for natural lighting. Less than a block away from bus lines and MSFT connector. 1 covered secure parking space, storage unit.

Unit features
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Double pane windows
- Washer + Dryer
- Gas heating system
- Garage

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities/water/trash/sewer are included in rent
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34, Seattle, King, Washington. 98122.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 have any available units?
1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 have?
Some of 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 offers parking.
Does 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 have a pool?
No, 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 have accessible units?
No, 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Leeward Apartments
1305 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity