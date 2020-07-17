Amenities

Excellent unit in quiet building located blocks from all the activity Seattle has to offer! Steps to Downtown Seattle, this hip condo is the ultimate in-city sanctuary. Desirable and spacious floor plan offers 2 large bedrooms, plenty of closets, 2 baths (even a jetted tub), kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, great eating nook, bamboo flooring, wood-burning fireplace, spacious covered deck, and even a full sized washer/dryer. Plenty of windows for natural lighting. Less than a block away from bus lines and MSFT connector. 1 covered secure parking space, storage unit.



Unit features

- Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Double pane windows

- Washer + Dryer

- Gas heating system

- Garage



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities/water/trash/sewer are included in rent

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 1617 Summit Ave Apt 34, Seattle, King, Washington. 98122.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



No Pets Allowed



