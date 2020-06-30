All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1617 5th Ave N - Lower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1617 5th Ave N - Lower
Last updated April 2 2020 at 2:37 PM

1617 5th Ave N - Lower

1617 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1617 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This quiet oasis in west Queen Anne is walking distance from Amazon, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, groceries, parks, cafes and restaurants. The 1bd/1bath unit is the lower level of a high end rental home in a residential neighborhood with plenty of neighborhood parking. This 1,000 sq ft unit boasts a large open floor plan with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. It has newer hardwood flooring, a large living room and plenty of storage. Washer and dryer are included with the unit.

Terms: 1 year lease minimum. $30 application fee for background check, employment verification, credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 5th Ave N - Lower have any available units?
1617 5th Ave N - Lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 5th Ave N - Lower have?
Some of 1617 5th Ave N - Lower's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 5th Ave N - Lower currently offering any rent specials?
1617 5th Ave N - Lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 5th Ave N - Lower pet-friendly?
No, 1617 5th Ave N - Lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1617 5th Ave N - Lower offer parking?
Yes, 1617 5th Ave N - Lower offers parking.
Does 1617 5th Ave N - Lower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 5th Ave N - Lower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 5th Ave N - Lower have a pool?
No, 1617 5th Ave N - Lower does not have a pool.
Does 1617 5th Ave N - Lower have accessible units?
No, 1617 5th Ave N - Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 5th Ave N - Lower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 5th Ave N - Lower has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Clark Apartments
408 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University