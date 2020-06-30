1617 5th Ave N - Lower

Amenities
This quiet oasis in west Queen Anne is walking distance from Amazon, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, groceries, parks, cafes and restaurants. The 1bd/1bath unit is the lower level of a high end rental home in a residential neighborhood with plenty of neighborhood parking. This 1,000 sq ft unit boasts a large open floor plan with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. It has newer hardwood flooring, a large living room and plenty of storage. Washer and dryer are included with the unit.
Terms: 1 year lease minimum. $30 application fee for background check, employment verification, credit check.