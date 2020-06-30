1617 5th Ave N - Lower

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

This quiet oasis in west Queen Anne is walking distance from Amazon, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, groceries, parks, cafes and restaurants. The 1bd/1bath unit is the lower level of a high end rental home in a residential neighborhood with plenty of neighborhood parking. This 1,000 sq ft unit boasts a large open floor plan with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. It has newer hardwood flooring, a large living room and plenty of storage. Washer and dryer are included with the unit.



Terms: 1 year lease minimum. $30 application fee for background check, employment verification, credit check.