159 Denny Way

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym bbq/grill internet access lobby

2 Bed 2Bath Luxury Modern Seattle Condo - Property Id: 312870



This beautifully furnished modern 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a corner unit allowing for a ton of natural light with views of Puget Sound and the Space Needle. New window treatments throughout including blackout shades in the bedrooms. Fully FURNISHED and fully equipped unit is move in ready. Walkscore of 96 so you can enjoy the best of Belltown and Lower Queen Anne with Seattle Center as your backyard. The rooftop deck has sweeping views of Queen Anne hill and Space Needle and has tables, chairs and BBQ grills. Building has a community room, mail room and gym as well as a secured lobby.

• Built in 2006, 78 units, 6 Floors

• Location: Belltown/Downtown Seattle. Near bus line

• In unit washer and dryer

• 2 Walk in closets

• 2 Full bathrooms

• Newer Smart TV

• Private balcony

• Utilities included.

• WiFi

• Building has some pet restrictions

• $450 move in fee

No Pets Allowed



