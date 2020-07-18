All apartments in Seattle
159 Denny Way

159 Denny Way · (510) 501-0098
Location

159 Denny Way, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3200 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
2 Bed 2Bath Luxury Modern Seattle Condo - Property Id: 312870

This beautifully furnished modern 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a corner unit allowing for a ton of natural light with views of Puget Sound and the Space Needle. New window treatments throughout including blackout shades in the bedrooms. Fully FURNISHED and fully equipped unit is move in ready. Walkscore of 96 so you can enjoy the best of Belltown and Lower Queen Anne with Seattle Center as your backyard. The rooftop deck has sweeping views of Queen Anne hill and Space Needle and has tables, chairs and BBQ grills. Building has a community room, mail room and gym as well as a secured lobby.
• Built in 2006, 78 units, 6 Floors
• Location: Belltown/Downtown Seattle. Near bus line
• In unit washer and dryer
• 2 Walk in closets
• 2 Full bathrooms
• Newer Smart TV
• Private balcony
• Utilities included.
• WiFi
• Building has some pet restrictions
• $450 move in fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/159-denny-way-seattle-wa/312870
Property Id 312870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5956365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Denny Way have any available units?
159 Denny Way has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 Denny Way have?
Some of 159 Denny Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Denny Way currently offering any rent specials?
159 Denny Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Denny Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 Denny Way is pet friendly.
Does 159 Denny Way offer parking?
No, 159 Denny Way does not offer parking.
Does 159 Denny Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 Denny Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Denny Way have a pool?
No, 159 Denny Way does not have a pool.
Does 159 Denny Way have accessible units?
No, 159 Denny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Denny Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 Denny Way has units with dishwashers.
