155 17th Avenue - 103

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel walk in closets bike storage extra storage microwave

Spacious studio apartment with Murphy bed, accent cabinetry and tiling. Airy rooms with large windows have gorgeous natural light.

Leasing Special – Sign a 12 month lease and get the first 6 months at $999/month, for a limited time only!

*terms and conditions do apply, ask us for more details.*



Jupiter Studio Apartments

155 17th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98122



Call 206 403 1467 to book your tour today!

- Square footage ranges from 227 -340



Units include:

- Two burner cooktops

- Convection microwave ovens

- Stoneware countertops

- Stainless steel appliances

- Refrigerators

- Large windows for great natural light

- Select units have walk in closets, extra storage, or in unit washer dryers!



Building amenities

- On site laundry facilities

- Bike storage



Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.