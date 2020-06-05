155 17th Avenue - 102

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel walk in closets bike storage extra storage microwave

Spacious studio apartment with accent cabinetry and tiling. Exra storage and in unit washer dryer provided! Airy rooms with large windows have gorgeous natural light.

Jupiter Studio Apartments

155 17th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98122



Call 206 403 1467 to book your tour today!

APPLY NOW at keystonepropertiesnw.com.



- Square footage ranges from 227 -340



Units include:

- Two burner cooktops

- Convection microwave ovens

- Stoneware countertops

- Stainless steel appliances

- Refrigerators

- Large windows for great natural light

- Select units have walk in closets, extra storage, or in unit washer dryers!



Building amenities

- On site laundry facilities

- Bike storage



Nestled in Capitol hill, a neighborhood boasting some of Seattle's best bars and restaurants, Jupiter Apartments are walking distance to the University of Washington and Broadway.



Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.