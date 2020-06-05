All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 155 17th Avenue - 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
155 17th Avenue - 102
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

155 17th Avenue - 102

155 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

155 17th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Minor

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
bike storage
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Spacious studio apartment with accent cabinetry and tiling. Exra storage and in unit washer dryer provided! Airy rooms with large windows have gorgeous natural light.
Jupiter Studio Apartments
155 17th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122

Call 206 403 1467 to book your tour today!
APPLY NOW at keystonepropertiesnw.com.

- Square footage ranges from 227 -340

Units include:
- Two burner cooktops
- Convection microwave ovens
- Stoneware countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Refrigerators
- Large windows for great natural light
- Select units have walk in closets, extra storage, or in unit washer dryers!

Building amenities
- On site laundry facilities
- Bike storage

Visit keystonepropertiesnw.com for more info or call 206 403 1467!

Nestled in Capitol hill, a neighborhood boasting some of Seattle's best bars and restaurants, Jupiter Apartments are walking distance to the University of Washington and Broadway.

Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 17th Avenue - 102 have any available units?
155 17th Avenue - 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 17th Avenue - 102 have?
Some of 155 17th Avenue - 102's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 17th Avenue - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
155 17th Avenue - 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 17th Avenue - 102 pet-friendly?
No, 155 17th Avenue - 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 155 17th Avenue - 102 offer parking?
No, 155 17th Avenue - 102 does not offer parking.
Does 155 17th Avenue - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 17th Avenue - 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 17th Avenue - 102 have a pool?
No, 155 17th Avenue - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 155 17th Avenue - 102 have accessible units?
No, 155 17th Avenue - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 155 17th Avenue - 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 17th Avenue - 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Orion
910 John Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University